The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0, but they've had a lot of problems keeping their wide receivers on the field. On Tuesday, the team added Cole Beasley to the practice squad, according to NFL Network, and the veteran wideout is expected to be on the active roster in the near future.

The Bucs receiver room has taken some hits, with Chris Godwin having a hamstring injury, Julio Jones missing time due to a knee injury and the latest news, Mike Evans' one-game suspension for his role in the multi-player brawl against the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady will now have another option in the 33-year-old Beasley. With various issues across the receiving corps, it is no surprise that Brady wanted to bring someone else with experience in to help fill the gaps created by injuries and the suspension.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Beasley was a receiver Brady had on his "radar" for the Bucs to acquire and Brady a say on the decision to sign him.

Beasley's resume most recently includes playing three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. In 2021, he put up 693 yards, 82 receptions and one touchdown. He was released by Buffalo this offseason.

Before his time with the Bills, Beasley spent seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He has mainly been used as a slot receiver.

Adding Beasley is not the magic touch that will elevate the Buccaneers offense to top tier, but it could help alleviate the frustrations the team, specifically Brady, has felt.

Despite not being completely satisfied with how their offense is performing, the Buccaneers have had wins against the Cowboys and Saints. In Week 3 they'll face another Super Bowl hopeful in the Green Bay Packers.