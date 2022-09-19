Evans has been suspended one game as a result of his role in a multi-player brawl for which he was ejected from Sunday's 20-10 win over the Saints Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Evans is the only suspension to result from Sunday's events, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, though more fines could still be handed out. Back in 2017, a similar scenario played out that saw Evans receive a one-game suspension due to a conflict with Marshon Lattimore. Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) both sat out Sunday's win due to injuries, so Tampa Bay's receiving corps could be significantly depleted versus Green Bay in Week 3. Evans may still appeal the suspension.