Play resumed just after 6 p.m. ET in the Week 2 battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns following a lengthy weather delay. Lightning in the area around Raymond James Stadium forced a stoppage that lasted over two hours. On the other side of the delay, the Browns put the finishing touches on a surprising 23-19 road victory to put their first tally in the win column this season.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled in, creating large puddles on and around the field of play. Stadium staff instructed fans to leave their seats and take shelter in the concourse and club areas. The teams retreated to their locker rooms.

The NFL assesses all weather situations individually, but it will generally delay games if lightning strikes within 8 miles of the stadium. Delays typically last for at least 30 minutes following the most recent lightning strike.

Kickers were active in the first half, as the teams traded field goals to make it a 9-6 Buccaneers lead at the break. Tampa Bay finally broke the touchdown seal on the first possession of the third quarter, and Cleveland responded with two of its own to take its first lead of the game with 3:51 to play. Those two scores highlighted a bounce-back effort for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns held a 23-19 lead at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter when the delay began, but the Buccaneers were threatening to secure a late advantage. When play resumed, Tampa Bay had a second-and-4 from the Cleveland 28-yard line.

Tampa Bay picked up a first down after the stoppage, but a critical holding penalty on the ensuing series put them behind the sticks and contributed to a game-sealing turnover on downs.