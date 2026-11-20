The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth starting quarterback in four weeks on Sunday, turning to journeyman veteran Josh Johnson against the Kansas City Chiefs. Carson Beck, the third-round rookie who started last week against the Los Angeles Rams, is dealing with back spasms and was ruled out Saturday.

"There is no next step to the playbook; this is going back to the starting table of contents, and that's OK," coach Mike LaFleur said. "For a three-and-a-half-hour window, it's my job to figure out, as you know, whatever we can to get the ball moving forward."

Joey Aguilar, signed off the Jaguars' practice squad, will be the backup. Aguilar, an undrafted rookie, has yet to see regular-season snaps.

Arizona has endured a revolving door of quarterbacks this season. The season started with Jacoby Brissett as the starter, but he was benched midway through Week 8. Gardner Minshew took over and led the Cardinals to a win over the Cowboys, claiming the starting role in the process. Brissett was demoted to QB3 and, shortly thereafter, traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

In his first start, though, Minshew tore his UCL, an injury that required surgery.

That led to Beck, the No. 65 overall pick out of Miami, taking the reins. He played just one game before landing on the injury report with a back issue, though.

Johnson is on his 15th team (including practice squad and offseason stints) in 14 seasons. He joined Arizona after Minshew went down with the injury, and the Cardinals signed him off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The 40-year-old was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft and has bounced around the league ever since, including time in the UFL, AAF, and XFL. The Cardinals will be the eighth team he has played for in the regular season. He appeared in five games for the Washington Commanders last year, finishing 1-1 in the games he started.

Johnson will be the second-oldest quarterback to start a game this season, behind 43-year-old Aaron Rodgers.