There's a cloud hanging over the Cincinnati Bengals as we inch closer to the regular season, since star wideout Ja'Marr Chase has not been practicing with the team. Chase is one of these big-name receivers looking for a new contract, but it remains to be seen if he will put pen to paper before Week 1.

Will Chase's hold-in pay off? Or does Duke Tobin envision his former No. 5 overall pick playing out at least one more year on his rookie deal? Recently, Bengals legend Chad Johnson, also known as Ochocinco, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Chase will sign his lucrative extension this week.

"Ja'Marr's deal will get done probably sometime this week. Definitely before the season starts, absolutely," Ochocinco said.

How does Ochocinco know Chase will get his deal soon? "I just know," he responded. Ochocinco said quarterback Joe Burrow will feel frustrated not having his top receiver on the practice field as September draws near. The offense isn't the same without him. Ochocinco also said he's upset Chase hasn't participated in training camp, because those practice sessions are different compared to training by yourself. He said he would have been practicing regardless of his contract situation.

What if Chase doesn't get his new deal this week -- or before the start of the regular season? Ochocinco said Chase will hold out, and won't touch the field without a new contract.

"This is the only way to get deals done," Ochocinco said. "CeeDee Lamb is doing the same thing. Brandon Aiyuk is doing the same thing. You have to let the owners know that you're able to separate the love for the game (from) the business like the owners do."

If we got to this point, Ochocinco doesn't believe the holdout would last long, because the Bengals would be forced to fold and pay their star wideout to get him back on the field.

Whether Ochocinco just broke some news or not, he definitely put pressure on the franchise he once starred for. Chase is set to make $4.86 million in the fourth year of his rookie deal, which is clearly not enough for one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Chase has crossed 1,000 receiving yards in all three of his NFL seasons, and he caught a career-high 100 passes for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns this past season while Burrow missed seven games due to injury. But these contracts, of course, do not come easy. Chase will likely be pushing for $35 million a year -- which is the record contract his college teammate, Justin Jefferson, signed this offseason.