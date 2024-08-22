The Los Angeles Chargers are undoubtedly one of the most interesting NFL teams in 2024. They are beginning a new era in more ways than one -- a new general manager, a new head coach and new coordinators who will bring a change in philosophy. The Chargers have talented pieces on both sides of the ball, so what is their ceiling in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh era?

One of those talented pieces is safety Derwin James, the former No. 17 overall pick who is a three-time All-Pro defensive back that has also made three Pro Bowls. CBS Sports spoke with James this week, and it's safe to say he's excited about the changes his franchise has undergone this offseason.

Harbaugh, who is coming off an undefeated season at Michigan which culminated in a College Football Playoff National Title, is in the process of making the Chargers organization his own. And James likes what he sees.

"Just his alpha presence, the leader he is, he's confident. And I just love it man," James said when asked about his new head coach. "Being able to show up to work with him every day is amazing.

"That grit, that toughness, you know what I mean? That old school mentality and I just feel like the sky is the limit with him."

James' new defensive coordinator is Jesse Minter, who Harbaugh brought with him from Michigan. While just 41 years old, Minter led the No. 1 scoring defense in college football last year, which surrendered 10.4 points per game in 15 contests played. He's charged with turning around a defense that ranked in the bottom five in 2023.

"Coach Minter, he's a smart young coach -- very smart coach," said James. "He allows you to play fast and free. Just allows you to be you. He loves personality and his favorite thing to say is, 'Playmakers are welcome.'"

James captains the defense, but we all know the NFL is a quarterback's league. Fortunately, the Chargers have a great one in Justin Herbert. The 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year has recorded more completions (1,613) and passing yards (17,223) than any player in their first four seasons in NFL history, and is tied with Patrick Mahomes for the second-most passing touchdowns in that same span with 114. He missed some time recently due to a foot injury, but returned to the practice field Monday.

James said that Herbert's leadership has really stuck out to him this offseason, and that he can't wait for the rest of the football world to see it

"Man, I'll just say today watching him, some of the throws he's able to make. He can make any throw on the field," James said. "He's a commander out there now. He's leading guys, lining guys up and you can see that from him, his leadership has took another level. I can't wait for the world to get to see it. I don't want to brag on it too much but I can't wait for you guys to get to see it, because I see it every day in practice."

When Herbert returned to the practice field this week, Harbaugh said he thought he could hear the voices of angels. So we had to ask James if he heard angels singing as well.

"Yessirski! It's different when 10 out there," James said. "It's a noticeable difference when he's out there and we need him. Happy to have him."

James also can't wait for everyone to see how his defense is going to operate. When asked about something we will learn about the Chargers quickly this upcoming season, James pointed to the mindset the defense will have.

"That we're going to play team defense," said James. "I don't want to compare it to the San Diego military event I went to. But man, we're going to lean on each other, we're going to depend on each other and we're going to be there for each other. I can't wait for this upcoming season for everybody else to get to see it."

What San Diego military event is James referencing? He recently partnered with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and visited the United States Coast Guard for an intensive day of training, and joined servicemembers for a mock rescue mission on the open ocean.

"It was an amazing experience," said James. "USAA and the NFL partnered with each other and gave me an experience that I'll never forget, going down to San Diego with the U.S. Coast Guard. Man, it was fun. I'll definitely never forget it."