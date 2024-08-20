Monday was a good day for the Los Angeles Chargers, as star quarterback Justin Herbert returned to practice. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot last month, and had to be put in a walking boot for a couple weeks. But, he has returned to the practice field this week.

As you would imagine, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was ecstatic that Herbert was back, and even compared his return to somewhat of a religious experience.

"I felt like the music should be playing. I even thought I heard music," Harbaugh said, via video from ESPN. "Voices of angels maybe. It felt great. It felt great."

When asked how Herbert looked in his return to the field, Harbaugh said everything went well.

"Good, really good," Harbaugh said. "Great with a capital 'G.' No drop off, pinpoint accuracy. He was really good."

Harbaugh hasn't tried to hide his excitement for his new quarterback this offseason. Back in June, he said Herbert crushed his conditioning test to the point where Harbaugh wondered if he could play tight end or pass rusher in the NFL.

The Chargers hope the marriage of Herbert and Harbaugh will take this franchise to another level. Herbert has recorded more completions (1,613) and passing yards (17,223) than any player in their first four seasons in NFL history, and is tied with Patrick Mahomes in having the second-most passing touchdowns in that same span (114). However, he has a 30-32 record as starter.

Herbert's offenses have averaged 24.4 points per game. That's the second-most team points per game recorded by a quarterback with a losing record since 1950.