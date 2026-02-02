Before the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks take the field to decide who will be world champions, multiple artists will take the mic to perform ahead of the big game. Singer Charlie Puth and renowned Deaf music artist Fred Beam will perform the national anthem before Super Bowl LX.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, in Santa Clara, California. The pregame musical performances will be a little before the kickoff, so fans can tune in before 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC to catch it all.

Puth is a multi-award winning and multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer. Some of his biggest hits include "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again," "Attention," "Nothing But Trouble" and "Marvin Gaye."

The 34-year-old New Jersey native comes by his musical talents naturally, with his mother being a music teacher. His roots are in classical music and jazz, learning piano at 4 years old. In just sixth grade, he recorded, produced and went around selling a Christmas album, showing his entrepreneurial spirit from a young age.

His musical career began with YouTube, creating videos himself and writing jingles for other creators on the platform. Puth signed with APG/Atlantic Records and released his debut single "Marvin Gaye" featuring Meghan Trainor in 2015, peaking at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

Puth has worked with numerous artists as a writer and musician on their songs. Artists he worked with include Ozzy Osborne, Justin Bieber and Pitbull.

He announced that his fourth studio album "Whatever's Clever!" will be released in March of 2026 and has released two songs from the album so far.

Beam is an actor, dancer, poet, educator, choreographer and director. He also a visual artist, with his works at numerous exhibitions including the Kentucky Deaf Festival, National Black Deaf Advocates and Columbia College.

His talents expand to choreography and he was the first deaf choreographer to work in any theater production in Washington, D.C. He performed in the first deaf play "I Didn't Hear That Color" and has produced and directed numerous plays.