A freak accident in warm-ups before the Indianapolis Colts' Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals will send cornerback Charvarius Ward to the injured reserve list. As a result, Ward will miss at least the next four games.

Ward suffered a concussion in a bizarre moment when he collided with a teammate while running a route before the game against the Cardinals. At the time of the collision, Ward wasn't wearing a helmet or pads.

The Colts will be without Ward's services when they face the Los Angeles Chargers (Week 7), Tennessee Titans (Week 8), Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 9), and Atlanta Falcons (Week 10). Indianapolis does have their bye week in Week 11, so the earliest that Ward could return would be against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.

The loss of Ward is extremely significant considering that he is the team's top cornerback. The secondary was already shorthanded with cornerback Kenny Moore II being out since Week 3 due to an Achilles injury. In addition, cornerbacks Justin Walley and Jaylon Jones are also on injured reserve. Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard just unexpectedly announced his retirement earlier this month.

In coordination with Ward being placed on injured reserve, Indianapolis elevated cornerback Cameron Mitchell to the active roster for Sunday's game from the practice squad.

Ward also missed the Colts' Week 2 win against the Denver Broncos while dealing with a concussion. He signed a three-year, $60 million deal during the offseason after spending the previous three seasons as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.