The AFC Championship game is upon us, as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will do battle in Arrowhead Stadium for a spot in Super Bowl LIX. This will be the fourth postseason meeting between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, which is already tied for the second-most playoff meetings by two quarterbacks. It's expected to be an epic showdown between two of the best teams in the NFL, but could weather play a factor on Sunday?

The Bills had to play in frigid weather with snow showers last week, but the weather is expected to be much better in Kansas City. According to Weather.com, it will be around 30 degrees at kickoff, with 69% cloud cover. It will feel like 25 degrees, and there is just a 2% chance of precipitation. So, no epic snow game this time around. The temperature will continue to drop throughout the night, and it's expected to be 25 degrees by 10 p.m.

Chiefs vs. Bills where to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Chiefs -1.5, O/U 48.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to ever reach five Super Bowls in a six-season span, and of course, have their eyes set on the first three-peat of the Super Bowl era. Allen on the other hand is looking to secure his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. He has already won seven playoff games, which are the most postseason victories by any quarterback with zero Super Bowl starts all time.