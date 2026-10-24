The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks are facing off on Sunday Night Football this week. The Chiefs are looking to stay perfect, while the Seahawks look to get above .500 and take down the last undefeated AFC team.

Kansas City sits at 5-0 and is coming off a 22-6 divisional win over the winless Los Angeles Chargers. After missing the playoffs last season, KC is back in familiar territory as one of the strongest contenders as we near the halfway point of the regular season.

Seattle comes into their home stadium looking to shake off a 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos in overtime. They are currently on a two-game losing streak, falling to their divisional leaders, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 5. Since they faced the Broncos on Thursday Night Football last week, they've had some extra time to prepare and rest.

Despite how the records look, the Seahawks opened as favorites. The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice, who will miss his second straight game with a hamstring/knee injury. They will also be without starting right tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion). Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited all week and is questionable, while tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) was limited all week but carries no game designation.

On Seattle's side, safety Nick Emmanwori (hip) popped up on the injury report as a limited participant in Friday's practice and is officially questionable. Quarterback Drew Lock (right elbow) and linebackers Demarcus Lawrence (knee), Uchenna Nwosu (hip) and Connor O'Toole (hamstring) were all limited on Friday and are also questionable.

The last time the Chiefs and Seahawks met was in 2018, when Seattle came out on top 38-31.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -3 (via DraftKings)

What to know

Sam Darnold seeing ghosts: Since it's October, and Sam Darnold is coming off a multiple-turnover game, bringing back this infamous quote feels appropriate. When he was with the New York Jets, he said he was "seeing ghosts" during a game against the New England Patriots, and the quote instantly became a meme. Darnold seemed to be seeing ghosts again against the Broncos last week, recording no touchdowns and two interceptions. He has seven total picks this season, second in the league, and is a main concern for the Seahawks offense. Darnold has proven what he can do, so it's not time to hit the panic button, but the turnover issues have to be worked out.

MVP returns: Not that long ago, running back Kenneth Walker was named the MVP of Super Bowl LX in a Seahawks uniform, and now he is making his return to Lumen Field for the first time as an opponent. The Seahawks run game hasn't just gone down since he has left; it's suffered. Walker has more rushing yards this season than the entire Seahawks offense, and in one fewer game. The Seahawks have 643 total rushing yards or 107.2 yards per game, and Walker has 665 yards (113.0 per game). The running back leads the NFL in forced missed tackles (52) and in yards (183) and touchdowns (six) against stacked boxes, meaning eight or more defenders. Walker no longer has the 12th man on his side, but I don't think he'll need it.

Strong defenses: The Seahawks defense has allowed the fewest total yards per game (237.3) in the NFL, and the Chiefs are toward the top of the league as well, at sixth-fewest in that category (306.0). Seattle's pass defense is its strong area, ranking among the league's best in fewest yards allowed per game (141.3), while the Chiefs excel at preventing the run. KC's defense has allowed the seventh-fewest yards per game (88.8). The Chiefs sit atop the NFL in rushing yards per game (159.8), and given that the Seahawks' defense is stronger against the pass, the Chiefs could run all over Seattle.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs prediction

I am picking the Chiefs to win this one. I think Walker will continue his dominance in his old home and be a difference maker in the game. I think Darnold will begin to look better, but I still predict a turnover for the QB.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Seahawks 24

What's next

The Chiefs have a divisional game next week, facing the Broncos, who come into Week 7 at 4-2. Seattle has another primetime game next week. It will host the Chicago Bears, who have a few extra days off heading into the matchup after playing on Thursday Night Football this week. They defeated the Patriots and now sit at 5-2.