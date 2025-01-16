Jayden Daniels has had a spectacular rookie season in which he led the Washington Commanders to the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2020. Daniels came away with a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round last week, and now will face the NFC's top seed in the Detroit Lions on Saturday evening.

Prior to the matchup between the two quarterbacks, Lions signal caller Jared Goff opined on what Daniels has accomplished as a rookie.

"Yeah, it's extremely impressive, very impressive for anyone that young to do what he's doing," Goff said in a press conference. "It doesn't look like he is a rookie, it doesn't look like he feels like a rookie. It feels like he understands the moment and is comfortable in it and our job on defense is to try to make him uncomfortable.

"It's been a challenge for a lot of teams this year, but I'm excited to see what they do."

Of course, Goff is very familiar with the pressure that can come with being selected with one of the top picks in the NFL Draft. After all, Goff was the No. 1 pick back in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams before ultimately getting traded in the deal that sent veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams back in 2021.

During the regular season, Daniels completed 69.0% of his passes for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns compared to just nine interceptions. In his postseason debut against the Buccaneers, the 2024 No. 2 pick completed 24 of 35 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in a heart-pounding 23-20 victory.

Now, Daniels will face the biggest test of his rookie campaign when he contends with the top-seeded team in the NFC.