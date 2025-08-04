The contract talks between the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin reached a crossroads when the star wide receiver requested a trade out of Washington. Though that move muddies his future with the franchise, McLaurin's quarterback, Jayden Daniels, seems confident that he will be back in a Commanders uniform.

"I know one day 17 will be running out here -- and hopefully soon," Daniels said in an interview with CBS Sports. "I can't control what he has going on with his business or the front office, stuff like that. I got to go out there and try to be the best version of myself each and every day. I just hope one day it all gets resolved and 17 is back out here catching passes."

McLaurin's trade request does not mean he will actually be traded. Plenty of star players have pulled a similar gambit before in a bid to get their team to acquiesce to their contract demands.

Terry McLaurin trade request: Commanders' Dan Quinn downplays distraction, says it's 'part of normal business' Austin Nivison

And after such a strong 2024 season, Daniels wants McLaurin back by his side. The two combined for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns -- a career high for McLaurin -- last season. McLaurin earned the second Pro Bowl honor of his career and was also named a second-team All-Pro, while Daniels was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McLaurin, 29, has been in Washington since 2019, when the Commanders selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft. He's posted five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has 38 touchdowns in his career.

McLaurin is set to enter the final year of a three-year contract he signed back in 2022 that was worth up to $71 million in new money. Now, on the heels of players like DK Metcalf (four years, $132 million) and Garrett Wilson (four years, $130 million) signing new deals, McLaurin wants his own