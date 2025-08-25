Last week, Jayden Daniels told The Athletic that "it is all going to work out" regarding Terry McLaurin's deal, even though there had been little reported progress between the star wide receiver and the Washington Commanders. Monday, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year looked prescient as McLaurin agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $96 million.

As soon as the deal was reported, there were few happier than Daniels himself, as he posted on social media.

"Lemme hold sum $" Daniels typed, adding a ghost emoji as a nod to McLaurin's "Scary Terry" nickname. He also added the abbreviation "LFG."

Daniels has plenty of reasons to be excited McLaurin is back. The two combined for 70 completions for 944 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. McLaurin set a franchise-record with 13 touchdown catches (he also had one from Marcus Mariota) en route to earning second-team All-Pro honors, the first such recognition of his career. His 1,096 receiving yards outpaced the team's second-leading receiver, Zach Ertz, by more than 400 yards.

Washington as a team ranked fifth in points and seventh in yards last season and made the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season. The team then made several splashes on the offensive side this offseason, acquiring Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel Sr. and drafting Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round.

But McLaurin's absence -- from hold-out to hold-in/physically unable to perform to taken off the PUP but still not practicing -- loomed large. Now, he's back in the fold completely, and his quarterback couldn't be more excited.