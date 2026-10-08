Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live updates: Can Tampa Bay get first win in Dallas?

Daniels moves the chains
Daniels put his head down and ran for a first down on third-and-4. His running is an asset, but he needs to try to avoid taking hits like that.
Welcome to our coverage of tonight's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is a big game for both teams, but for very different reasons.
With a win, Dallas (2-2) would get over .500 for the first time this season and would close some of the gap between themselves and the Giants in the NFC East standings. The Cowboys boast the NFL's second-ranked scoring offense, but their defense has allowed the fifth-most points in the league through four weeks. The defense took a hit less than two hours before kickoff as recent CB acquisition Joey Porter Jr., was ruled out due to an illness.
Tampa Bay (0-4) is one of four teams that are still looking for their first win. For that to happen tonight, the Buccaneers will likely need to force turnovers and avoid making too many mistakes of their own. They will also need steady play from quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is making his second career start. In his first career start (a 17-14 loss to the Packers), Daniels went 19 of 27 for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 55 yards on eight carries.
Be sure to follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the night.
Daniels put his head down and ran for a first down on third-and-4. His running is an asset, but he needs to try to avoid taking hits like that.
Javonte Williams scores the game's first TD with 10:51 left in the first. Williams now has seven touchdowns on the year. The score capped off a nine-play, 70-yard drive that took 4:09 off the clock. Williams had 26 yards on four carries. Prescott was 3 of 5 for 37 yards.
21-yard gains on consecutive plays by Javonte Williams and George Pickens have Dallas in scoring rage in the game's opening minutes.
Cowboys to receive. Bucs will get the ball to start the second half.
CeeDee Lamb is 75 yards away from passing Tony Hill and into third all-time in Cowboys history in receiving yards. When he passes Hill, Lamb will trail only Jason Witten and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.
The Cowboys are a heavy favorite, but they have some weaknesses the Bucs will undoubtedly look to exploit. The main thing is Dallas' 28th ranked scoring defense that is 31st in rushing yards allowed.
The Buccaneers are 10th in the league in YPC average. If they can establish the run with Daniels and Bucky Irving, that will open things up for the passing game.
Porter's absence is magnified by the fact that DaRon Bland has struggled this season.
As expected, Baker Mayfield will miss his second straight game as he continues to recover from his dislocated thumb in his right hand.
Jalon Daniels played pretty well in his first career start. He completed over 70% of his passes and threw a touchdown. He also made some plays on the ground. He will have to do a better job taking care of the ball after throwing two picks in a 17-14 loss to the Packers.
Cowboys will not have Joey Porter Jr. tonight as he has been ruled out with an illness. Porter started and played 24 snaps after sitting out the season's first three weeks. Porter was traded from Pittsburgh to Dallas prior to Week 4.
Here's the rest of the Cowboys' inactives.
Welcome to tonight's coverage between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers. You don't often see teams that are 9.5-point favorites, but that's what we have tonight. Dallas is a big favorite over a Tampa Bay team that is still in search of its first win.
We'll have both teams' inactive reports shortly.