Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live updates: Can Tampa Bay get first win in Dallas?

Welcome to our coverage of tonight's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is a big game for both teams, but for very different reasons.

With a win, Dallas (2-2) would get over .500 for the first time this season and would close some of the gap between themselves and the Giants in the NFC East standings. The Cowboys boast the NFL's second-ranked scoring offense, but their defense has allowed the fifth-most points in the league through four weeks. The defense took a hit less than two hours before kickoff as recent CB acquisition Joey Porter Jr., was ruled out due to an illness.

Tampa Bay (0-4) is one of four teams that are still looking for their first win. For that to happen tonight, the Buccaneers will likely need to force turnovers and avoid making too many mistakes of their own. They will also need steady play from quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is making his second career start. In his first career start (a 17-14 loss to the Packers), Daniels went 19 of 27 for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 55 yards on eight carries.

Be sure to follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the night.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live