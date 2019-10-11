Cowboys vs. Jets odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer model

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are 0-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Dallas is 3-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Dallas is 3-2 against the spread, while the Jets are 1-3. New York quarterback Sam Darnold will likely return after sitting out the last three games with mono. Dallas is favored by a touchdown in the latest Cowboys vs. Jets odds, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 44.5. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Jets picks and NFL predictions for Week 6, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Both teams are coming off rough outings. The Jets found themselves the recipients of an unpleasant 31-6 performance against Philadelphia last week. The Jets were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21-0. The Eagles returned an interception and a punt for a score.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were penalized for 94 yards and fell to Green Bay, 34-24. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from wide receiver Amari Cooper, who caught 11 passes for 226 yards and one TD. The Cowboys let Packers running back Aaron Jones run wild for over 100 yards and four touchdowns.

