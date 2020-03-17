Dolphins agree to terms with former Eagles running back Jordan Howard, per report
The Dolphins continue to be one of the more active teams this offseason
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most active teams during the early stages of the legal tampering period, and they have reportedly just agreed to terms with a running back who will be able to come in and make an immediate impact. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard have agreed to a two-year deal worth north of $10 million.
Howard spent just one season with the Eagles, and rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry, and was impressive when healthy. He unfortunately dealt with a shoulder injury that held him out for the remainder of the season.
The former fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft spent his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears, and recorded over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons as well as 24 rushing touchdowns. While he's now moving on to his second team in two years, Howard is only 25 years old and has been an effective rusher.
Howard joins Kalen Ballage, who rushed for just 135 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season, in the Dolphins' backfield. Miami finished dead last in the NFL in rushing yards, as it averaged just 72.3 yards on the ground per game. Part of that had to do with turnover at the running back position -- as Mark Walton was released in the middle of the season after an issue with police, Kenyan Drake was traded away and Ballage dealt with injuries -- but it also had to do with the fact that the Dolphins were one of the worst teams in the league. That seems likely to change in 2020, however, as the Dolphins have been active with their surplus of cap space and possess a bevy of draft picks which will be utilized next month.
