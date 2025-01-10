The New York Giants are bringing back Joe Schoen as general manager and Brian Daboll as head coach, yet a recent report on the 2024 season will make many second guess the season. According to ESPN, there were many issues within the Giants organization this season -- none more transparent than the team's situation with cornerback Nick McCloud.

The Giants, per ESPN, wanted McCloud to take a pay cut from the restricted free agent deal he signed for one season at $2.98 million. They reportedly asked McCloud to take a pay cut prior to Week 4 in a game he was set to start, yet McCloud wanted to remain with the Giants, but at the salary he signed for.

McCloud was eventually released in November and signed with the San Francisco 49ers soon after, but there were issues prior to his release. According to the report, Schoen, per Giants players, told the people that represented McCloud: "Don't pay October's rent, all right? As soon as I can replace him, I'm going to replace him. I'm not f---ing around."

McCloud was respected in the Giants locker room, similar to Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney -- both who were allowed to walk by the Giants in the offseason. Players did believe the Giants' brass underestimated the loss of Barkley, per the ESPN report, as they said he played a role in keeping the locker room together after last season's 2-8 start.

The McCloud situation just added to the dysfunction with the Giants front office over the course of the past few seasons. Schoen is coming back for 2025, but this is one of the red flags why his return has been questioned.