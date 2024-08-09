The moment a college football star receives the call that he has been drafted into the National Football League is one he will never forget. But imagine someone prank calling a player in that situation. That's what happened to Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean.

DeJean was considered to be a prospect that could sneak into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and for a moment, he thought he did. In a recent video posted by G.O.A.T. Farm Sports, DeJean picked up a phone call at his draft party on opening night, with someone on the line claiming to represent the Green Bay Packers. The party went silent, only to then erupt in laughter when DeJean revealed the call was a prank.

Check out what happened, here:

Obviously, this was not very funny to DeJean, especially since he ended up not being selected in the first round. However, DeJean had to wait just eight picks on Day 2 to hear his name called by the Philadelphia Eagles.

DeJean earned 2023 Unanimous All-American honors after allowing zero touchdowns on 374 coverage snaps last season. He also led the Big Ten in punt return yards over the past two years. The versatile defensive back is expected to play an immediate role in Philly's secondary, and has probably already changed his phone number.