PHILADELPHIA -- Kellen Moore has never been a head coach in the NFL. There's a good chance the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator could be one after this season.

Just look at how well Jalen Hurts has been playing over the past six games. Since the Eagles returned from their Week 5 bye week, Hurts has completed 70.2% of his passes for 1,267 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception for a 118.1 passer rating. Not included in those numbers are the nine rushing touchdowns Hurts has in that stretch.

Hurts is fifth in the league in completion rate, third in passer rating, and third in yards per attempt (9.7) since Week 6. He's first in the league in pass/rush touchdowns with 17.

This is arguably the best stretch Hurts has experienced in his career (and yes that includes his MVP runner-up season). Finally grasping Moore's offense, Hurts could be the meal ticket for another one of his play-callers earning a head coaching job.

"I think everything is about point of view. Everybody sees the game differently, as you've heard me say many times. The X's and O's are kind of the same to an extent," Hurts said. "Everybody has a different flavor of stuff, and Coach Kellen will say that himself. But it's about how you teach it, how you're coaching certain things, how you run it, and how you execute it.

"I think for him, he's brought a unique approach. He's brought some new visions for us, and I think it's helped us. I think he's definitely added a dimension for us, and who he is, and his philosophy of being multiple. I think there's another dynamic that's new to him in having a guy back there who's mobile, can play the game, and stretch the defense in multiple ways. I think it's a navigation."

Hurts and the Eagles offense have thrived under Moore, who is only 10 games into his tenure as the Eagles offensive coordinator. The Eagles are third in the league in offensive points per game (28.8), fifth in yards per game (389.5), and first in rush yards per game (199.7) since Week 6. The explosive plays are there as well, as Hurts has completed 60.9% of his passes with six touchdowns to one interception for a 135.4 passer rating on throws that have traveled 10-plus air yards in that stretch. The 135.4 passer rating is first in the NFL.

This comes back to Moore, who has coached two top-five scoring offenses and the top offense in yards per game twice in his six seasons as an offensive coordinator. Moore is on pace to have another top-five offense in scoring and yards per game again.

"I've gone out there and done what I've been asked to do," Hurts said. "It's been cool for me to learn different ways of playing the position, and learning different point of views in how they coach it, and different philosophies on what they see.

"I always challenge myself to find ways to execute and win in every situation. That's a thrill I get out of that … and finding a way to figure it out."

Hurts is beginning to master Moore's offense, and the wins that come with success. The Eagles are 8-2 and own a six-game win streak, with their best offense yet to be played. As the wins keep coming, so does Moore's opportunity of becoming a head coach.

That's OK with Hurts.

"Winning is the only thing that really matters," Hurts said. "It's the only thing that matters."