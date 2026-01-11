The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to defend their title of Super Bowl champions, and their postseason journey begins this Sunday with a wild card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. In the first half of this NFC showdown, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and star wideout A.J. Brown had to be separated following a heated exchange.

Late in the second quarter, Brown dropped a deep ball on a third-and-9. Sirianni raced down the sideline to seemingly confront him. Brown took issue with whatever his coach said, and also had some words for Sirianni before the two parties were separated by staff members -- including Dom DiSandro.

Check out what happened, here:

At the halftime break, Sirianni told sideline reporter Erin Andrews, "Emotions, they run high especially in the playoffs." The coach said he and Brown will be just fine.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo hypothesized that Sirianni ran over to Brown not to chastise him for his drop, but to make sure he was getting off the field so that he wouldn't pick up a penalty for too many men on the field.

Brown has been critical of Philly's offense multiple times this season. He maintains that the source of his frustration is not about targets, but about the efficiency of the unit at large.

"I think if we're really focused on winning and doing our job, we can't just keep slapping a band-aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble," Brown said in November. "At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense? We're so great, and that's what I'm getting at. It's not about I don't care about winning or all I care about is stats. No. It's been week after week sometimes, we're not doing our job on offense. So you can't just keep slapping a band-aid over that and you expect to win late in the year ... it's not going to happen.

"Last year, what it was, thank you for the ring, but it's a new season. They adapted, we have to adapt and we have to continue to get better and try to find new ways. That's where the frustration comes in. It's not about winning, you guys. I want to win, yes. I want to help contribute as well, do our thing on offense as well. I think that's fair."

In 15 regular-season games played this year, Brown caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. He's crossed 1,000 yards receiving in all four seasons with the Eagles, but his 1,003 yards marked his lowest total in Philly.