The Philadelphia Eagles have an offensive coordinator, agreeing to terms with Shane Steichen to work under head coach Nick Sirianni, per multiple reports. Steichen, who worked with Sirianni on the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers staff from 2014 to 2017, was the team's quarterbacks coach for four seasons before taking over as the Chargers' offensive coordinator under Anthony Lynn midway through the 2019 season.

Steichen was influential in the development of rookie sensation Justin Herbert, who set the NFL rookie record for passing touchdowns in a season (31). Herbert finished second among rookie quarterbacks in NFL history in passing yards (4,336), and completion percentage (66.6%) while setting the rookie record in completions (396). Herbert finished with six games of three-plus passing touchdowns -- the most by a rookie in NFL history. He also had eight games with 300-plus pass yards, the most by a rookie in NFL history.

The 35-year-old Steichen was with the Chargers organization for nine years (with one season in Cleveland in between), working his way up the coaching ranks to offensive coordinator. The Chargers offense was ninth in the NFL in yards per game and 18th in points, despite finishing 30th in yards per carry.

Steichen, who was the play caller for the Chargers in 2020, was criticized for running the ball in questionable situations -- particularly on early downs. He was responsible for a time management gaffe by Anthony Lynn in December, even though Lynn took the blame. Sirianni will be calling plays with the Eagles, so Steichen will largely be responsible for developing quarterbacks and play designs/concepts.

Sirianni's staff with the Eagles is starting to come into shape. The Eagles have reportedly agreed to terms with Indianapolis Colts secondary coach Jonathan Gannon to be their defensive coordinator and Colts passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo to the same position. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is also expected to return, one of the few holdovers on Doug Pederson's staff.