Top prop bets: Expect Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs to find the end zone
From our SportsLine-backed preview, highlighting a Gibbs touchdown as one of the safest bets related to Eagles-Lions:
The Detroit star running back had three touchdowns against the Commanders last week in a 44-22 victory, and he has five touchdowns over his last three games. Gibbs is tied for third in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns, and he also has two receiving scores. Gibbs is an elite playmaker and a threat to score any time he touches the ball, which was also displayed last season when he led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns and added four receiving scores. Even at -110 odds, the model sees strong value in Gibbs to score on Sunday Night Football.