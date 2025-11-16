Skip to Main Content
Eagles vs. Lions live updates: Jalen Hurts faces off with Jared Goff on 'SNF'

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 11 'Sunday Night Football' matchup

The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles might be the two best teams in the NFC, if not the entire NFL. A year after each contender logged at least 14 wins en route to the playoffs, the Super Bowl hopefuls are finally going head to head in a prime-time contest.

The Lions are banged up, but they're still one of the league's most explosive squads, entering Week 11's "Sunday Night Football" matchup averaging more than 31 points per game. The Eagles, meanwhile, might be tinged with underlying drama related to their erratic offense. But the Birds are eyeing their fourth straight victory after surviving a 10-7 Monday night slugfest in Week 10.

Is Dan Campbell's aggressive attack, which features a dynamic run game fueled by big-play machine Jahmyr Gibbs, poised to outlast Vic Fangio's defense, which got a ferocious debut from edge rusher Jaelan Phillips during the Eagles' last time out? Or is Philadelphia poised to edge yet another NFC power while basking in the roars of Lincoln Financial Field?

Either way, this is must-see material. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Lions live 

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 16 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
  • TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Eagles -2.5, O/U 46.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Top prop bets: Expect Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs to find the end zone

From our SportsLine-backed preview, highlighting a Gibbs touchdown as one of the safest bets related to Eagles-Lions:

The Detroit star running back had three touchdowns against the Commanders last week in a 44-22 victory, and he has five touchdowns over his last three games. Gibbs is tied for third in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns, and he also has two receiving scores. Gibbs is an elite playmaker and a threat to score any time he touches the ball, which was also displayed last season when he led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns and added four receiving scores. Even at -110 odds, the model sees strong value in Gibbs to score on Sunday Night Football.

Cody Benjamin
November 16, 2025, 11:35 PM
Nov. 16, 2025, 6:35 pm EST
 
Expert prediction: Why the Eagles can win (and cover) vs. Lions

From our betting preview, fueled by SportsLine simulation data:

Philly's three-game win streak has also seen the team cover in all three contests, and the Eagles have a knack for getting up for big games versus high-caliber squads. The team is 4-0 ATS in 2025 against teams that enter in with a win percentage of at least 55%, as Detroit possesses. On the field, Philadelphia has committed the fewest turnovers (four), which would give it extra possessions versus a Detroit defense which struggles on the road. The Lions give up 26.6 points on the road this season, compared to 16.8 points at Ford Field, and the Lions have failed to cover in two of three games as underdogs.

Cody Benjamin
November 16, 2025, 11:20 PM
Nov. 16, 2025, 6:20 pm EST
 
Playoff seeding on the line for Eagles vs. Lions?

Cody Benjamin
November 16, 2025, 11:16 PM
Nov. 16, 2025, 6:16 pm EST
 
'SNF' injury alert: Lions missing four key players vs. Eagles

Philadelphia is quite healthy for Week 11's prime-time matchup, but the same can't be said of the Lions. The following key starters are set to miss Sunday night's action due to injury:

  • TE Sam LaPorta (back)
  • CB Terrion Arnold (concussion)
  • CB D.J. Reed (hamstring)
  • S Kerby Joseph (knee)

It's worth noting that Arnold, Reed and Joseph make up three-quarters of the Lions' starting secondary. Joseph, in particular, is Detroit's top ballhawk with eight pass breakups and one pick this year. Expect more to fall on fellow safety Brian Branch, who's also seen extensive time taking slot corner reps during his career. Another candidate for more work: former Eagles corner Avonte Maddox, who once manned the nickel spot in Philly's defense.

Cody Benjamin
November 16, 2025, 11:15 PM
Nov. 16, 2025, 6:15 pm EST
 
Eagles lineup news: Adoree' Jackson in line to start at CB

As The Athletic reports, the former New York Giants veteran is on track to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell in Vic Fangio's secondary after turning in a solid showing against the Green Bay Packers in the Eagles' 10-7 win in Week 10. Jackson had previously been rotated with Kelee Ringo and Jakorian Bennett at the outside cornerback spot. The Birds also recently added Jaire Alexander, who abruptly stepped away from football following the team's last game.

Cody Benjamin
November 16, 2025, 11:00 PM
Nov. 16, 2025, 6:00 pm EST
