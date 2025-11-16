The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles might be the two best teams in the NFC, if not the entire NFL. A year after each contender logged at least 14 wins en route to the playoffs, the Super Bowl hopefuls are finally going head to head in a prime-time contest.

The Lions are banged up, but they're still one of the league's most explosive squads, entering Week 11's "Sunday Night Football" matchup averaging more than 31 points per game. The Eagles, meanwhile, might be tinged with underlying drama related to their erratic offense. But the Birds are eyeing their fourth straight victory after surviving a 10-7 Monday night slugfest in Week 10.

Is Dan Campbell's aggressive attack, which features a dynamic run game fueled by big-play machine Jahmyr Gibbs, poised to outlast Vic Fangio's defense, which got a ferocious debut from edge rusher Jaelan Phillips during the Eagles' last time out? Or is Philadelphia poised to edge yet another NFC power while basking in the roars of Lincoln Financial Field?

Either way, this is must-see material. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Lions live