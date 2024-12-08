Last Sunday in uptown Charlotte, it seemed that a young quarterback had come of age and had willed his team to win: Driving down the field in the closing minute, Bryce Young hit Adam Thielen for a 25-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left, giving the Carolina Panthers a 23-20 lead in the closing moments of a dramatic NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even with the Bucs putting together a quick field goal drive to force overtime, the ball seemed to be bouncing Carolina's way -- until it didn't.

After a missed field goal by Tampa Bay and a one-handed catch by Thielen gave the Panthers a chance to win, disaster struck when Chuba Hubbard fumbled at the Buccaneers' 29-yard line, setting up a 26-23 win for the Buccaneers that doomed the Panthers to another mere moral victory. But from that to hanging tough with the Kansas City Chiefs, those have been in great supply over the past two weeks thanks to the re-emergence of Young, who has gone from being benched and written off to showing signs of becoming the player who was promised to resurrect the Panthers franchise as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If the Panthers (3-9) want to get their fourth win of the season, it's going to take more than just heroics by Young: The Argonaut of Carolina is up against the mighty juggernaut of the Philadelphia Eagles, who are now 10-2 after eight straight wins riding the wave of an MVP caliber season for running back Saquon Barkley and a roster loaded with talent in all three phases. This game promises to give Carolina all it can handle, particularly in a hostile Philadelphia environment that is starting to see another trip to the Super Bowl in its sights.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Eagles vs. Panthers spread, odds

Philadelphia is a 12.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 46 points.

Eagles vs. Panthers recent series history

Philadelphia and Carolina have split their last four games in the series, three of which have been played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The last time these teams met in Philadelphia, Carolina erased a 17-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 21-17 comeback victory.