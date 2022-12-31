The Philadelphia Eagles will try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is coming off its second loss of the season, giving up 13 fourth-quarter points in a 40-34 setback at Dallas last week. New Orleans has been able to keep its slim playoff hopes alive with wins over Atlanta and Cleveland in its last two games.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Saints odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 41.5.



Here are several NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Saints:

Eagles vs. Saints spread: Eagles -5.5

Eagles vs. Saints over/under: 41.5 points

Eagles vs. Saints money line: Philadelphia -240, New Orleans +196

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia could be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) again this week as he's officially listed as doubtful, but backup Gardner Minshew was excellent as a replacement last week. He threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns in the shootout against the Cowboys, so he will be confident if his number is called again on Sunday. The Eagles also have one of the strongest rushing attacks in the NFL to back up whoever winds up under center, led by running back Miles Sanders.

He has rushed for 1,175 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, averaging nearly five yards per carry. The Eagles also have two of the top wide receivers in the NFL in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who have combined for more than 2,300 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Philadelphia has covered the spread in four of its last five games against New Orleans.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans should not be lacking motivation coming into this game, as it has been able to keep its slim playoff hopes alive with wins over the Falcons and Browns. The Saints erased a 10-0 deficit against Cleveland, scoring 17 consecutive points to close the game. Their rushing attack racked up 152 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Browns.

They have won back-to-back games for the first time this season and have covered the spread in two straight games as underdogs after struggling in that role earlier in the campaign. Philadelphia's defense has started to drop off of late, allowing at least 20 points in three straight games. The Saints have been much better on that side of the field, holding six straight opponents to 20 points or fewer.

How to make Saints vs. Eagles picks

