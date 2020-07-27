Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Philadelphia Eagles ( 2:37 )

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to embark on a season unlike any other. With the COVID-19 pandemic in the headlines, teams still have to prepare for football to be played. No preseason games and a unique training camp will make getting off to a fast start for established teams with experienced coaching staffs even more vital -- and the Eagles certainly fall into that category.

Even though Philadelphia has one of the game's top quarterback/head coach duos in Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson, the Eagles did a few maneuverings and revamped their offense, giving it a fresh look after back-to-back seasons out of the top 10 in points and yards.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, all three of its NFC East counterparts have new head coaches and are installing new systems. That benefits the Eagles once the season begins, as their established system will be ahead of the game in hopes of becoming the first repeat winners of the division since Philadelphia accomplished the feat in 2004.

Of course the Eagles have their own battles that need to be solved, especially as their starting lineup is far from set on both sides of the ball. As training camp is set to begin this week, CBSSports.com will look at five training camp battles for Eagles fans to keep an eye on in the upcoming weeks leading up to the season.

The Eagles want Reagor to learn one position, as DeSean Jackson's understudy. That's all well and good, but it's hard to believe they will allow Reagor to sit the bench (especially if Alshon Jeffery won't be available for Week 1). DeSean Jackson has a starting wide receiver spot set, but who gets the starting spot opposite him and who starts in the slot?

This battle pertains to the slot, which should be Goodwin's to lose -- but Reagor may be playing a bigger role in this battle than we realize. Reagor excelled in the slot at TCU and was excellent at creating yards after the catch, making him a prime candidate to stretch the field and add more speed in the offense by placing him in the slot.

Reagor can still be an understudy to Jackson and will likely play more snaps in the "Z" anyway, especially if Jackson suffers another injury. The Eagles will want to get all the speed on the field they can, which is why Reagor has a shot to beat out the experienced Goodwin for the starting job in the slot.

Pederson will likely interchange both players, but Goodwin has the early edge due to Reagor not having any practice reps thanks to COVID-19. Of course, Goodwin doesn't have any reps in his new offense either.

Marquise Goodwin PHI • WR • 13 TAR 21 REC 12 REC YDs 186 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Let's not count out Greg Ward in this battle, who was Wentz's most reliable wideout down the stretch last season. Ward will get his share of snaps if he makes the roster (which he should), but if the Eagles are committed to adding speed -- this battle is between Goodwin and Reagor.

Arcega-Whiteside was a major disappointment in his rookie season for the Eagles, but there's little reason to write him off yet. Plenty of good wideouts struggled in Year One only to figure things out in Year Two (and sometimes it takes three). The Eagles will still need an "X" receiver if Jeffery misses the start of the year, and Arcega-Whiteside is the most logical candidate.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI • WR • 19 TAR 22 REC 10 REC YDs 169 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

What if Arcega-Whiteside struggles in camp and shows the same issues he did in his rookie year? Perhaps the Eagles go in a different direction and abandon the possession receiver altogether (they'll still need one at times, which is where Arcega-Whiteside will get playing time).

Here's where Hightower and Watkins can make their mark and earn an opportunity at a roster spot. Hightower possesses blazing speed, but needs work on his ball tracking. Watkins is also incredibly fast (he ran a 4.35 at the combine), but is more suited for the slot and creating mismatches there.

This isn't a position battle, but a playing time battle. The Eagles wanted to add speed at wide receiver and excelled at that, but there's still room for Arcega-Whiteside on this roster as a red zone threat and a reliable possession player. If the Eagles choose to utilize more "10 personnel" or "11 personnel" this season, there's room for Hightower and Watkins to unseat Arcega-Whiteside for playing time.

The battle for the second cornerback spot is the most intriguing one on defense, especially in a revamped secondary that added Darius Slay this offseason. So who starts next to Slay?

The frontrunner here is Jones, the Eagles' second-round pick from 2017 who would have been a top-15 pick if he didn't rupture his Achilles prior to the draft. Jones has been inconsistent -- to put it best -- but showed his potential down the stretch for the Eagles en route to the NFC East title. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 67.9 passer rating targeting Jones, even though he allowed 13.1 yards per completion last season.

This year is the "make-or-break" season for Jones, but Maddox is within a car length of him for that starting job. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz loves to move Maddox around the secondary, playing him at outside cornerback, at safety, and in the slot -- so there's a strong chance he plays all three positions again. The slot cornerback job is expected to go to Nickell Robey-Coleman, which pushes Maddox to the outside.

Maddox endured a sophomore slump last season, as opposing quarterbacks had an 85.1 passer rating targeting him (vs. 52.0 his rookie year). The talent is still there and Maddox doesn't lack confidence, so he'll push Jones to the end of camp for this job.

Douglas is also in the mix, but never seemed to be a favorite of Schwartz. Don't count on him to overtake these two for the job, but he has a role on this team as valuable depth at cornerback. Again, the Eagles went for speed on both sides of the ball -- something Douglas doesn't provide as well as Maddox or Jones.

With the Eagles moving on from Malcolm Jenkins, one of the starting safety spots is up for grabs. Rodney McLeod is back, but the Eagles made a few changes to compensate for the loss of Jenkins. Philadelphia moved Jalen Mills to safety, which he played at LSU but never in the NFL. Mills moving to safety seemed like a formality years ago based on his speed and his tackling ability.

Since Mills knows the defense, he's the front runner for the job. Parks is the player to keep an eye on in camp as he is looking to break out of that "spot starter" role, which is what he was in four seasons with the Denver Broncos. He's a better fit in Schwartz's scheme due to his ability to play both safety positions, and opposing quarterbacks completed just 56.8% of their passes when targeting Parks last season. Parks appears due to break out under new Eagles defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, which gives him more than a fighter's chance to take this job from Mills.

Wallace has the makings of a future starter down the line, and possibly could earn this job midway through the season. A 2020 fourth-round pick of the Eagles, Wallace has the potential to start Week 1 -- but needs to catch up to speed in the early weeks of training camp. If Wallace can accomplish that, he'll be in the mix for the job.

The best bet for the Eagles is that Wallace turns out to be a good third safety in Year 1 (similar to Corey Graham on the Super Bowl team). Wallace can play the slot and is a physical hitter, which the Eagles need at the safety position.

5. Nathan Gerry vs. Duke Riley and Jatavis Brown

The Eagles decided to add more speed to linebacker this offseason (notice the trend here), moving on from their only experienced veteran in Nigel Bradham. The middle linebacker job is for T.J. Edwards to lose (and he should win it based on how he played in December of his rookie season), so let's focus on who gets the starting outside linebacker job.

Every year this must be repeated. The Eagles play just two linebackers the majority of the time under Schwartz, employing five defensive backs on 75 to 80% of the snaps. Schwartz rarely runs a base defense with three linebackers. This leaves an open linebacker spot on the outside between Gerry, Riley and Brown.

Gerry is the frontrunner to win the job and he has more than a furlong lead. Strong in coverage, Gerry -- a former safety in college -- finished with two interceptions and 2.5 sacks as he played 61% of the defensive snaps. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 70.2 passer rating targeting him.

Riley has a puncher's chance to unseat Gerry based on how well he played at the end of last season. Riley is more of a special teams ace, same as Brown -- who signed as a free agent this offseason. Brown played just 92 defensive snaps in 13 games and had 10 tackles and with fumble recovery, playing mostly inside linebacker. Brown started 10 games in 2018, finishing with 97 tackles, a sack and forced fumble. He struggled in coverage as opposing quarterbacks completed 78.3% of their passes when targeting him, having a 99.9 passer rating.

The 120 combined snaps between Brown and Riley are why Gerry has such a huge head start in winning this job. Third-round pick Davion Taylor is fast but needs some seasoning on the outside, so his snaps may be limited early in the year. Taylor and sixth-round pick Shaun Bradley will see significant reps on special teams, but will contribute to this group going forward.

How the linebacker position plays out will be worth paying attention to in camp, but Edwards and Gerry are the two clear frontrunners to start.