Unsigned for five months, Eddie Jackson has finally found his next NFL home. The former Chicago Bears' All-Pro free safety has reached an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, the Ravens announced.

In Jackson, the Ravens are getting a 30-year-old, eight-year veteran who was arguably the NFL's top safety during the late 2010s. In 100 regular season games, Jackson has tallied 15 interceptions, 44 pass breakups, 10 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and a whopping six defensive touchdowns. He earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2018-19 and was tabbed as an All-Pro in '19.

Jackson has missed five games each of the last two seasons, with a foot injury being the primary reason for those absences.

Jackson provides depth to a Ravens secondary that was already regarded as one of the NFL's top units. Marcus Williams, the Ravens' starting free safety, has missed 13 games over the past two seasons.

Baltimore's secondary also features strong safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens and first-round pick Nate Wiggins. Last season, the Ravens' defense finished first in the NFL in points allowed, sixth in passing yards allowed and second in interceptions tallied.