If you're a Saquon Barkley manager, odds are you're pretty happy with that selection. He's arguably been the top non-quarterback in fantasy football this season and was to be had outside of the first round, meaning he's been an unbelievable value. In Week 6, he produced another solid outing, rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown to go along with three catches for 12 yards. However, Barkley could have put even more points on the board as the Giants closed out the 24-20 win over the Ravens.

With 1:17 left on the clock and New York on the Baltimore 8-yard line, Barkley had a lane to the end zone but elected to slide after a 6-yard gain to get the first down. While that capped Barkley's statistical ceiling, it was a savvy move by the star back as it forced the Ravens to burn their final two timeouts and the Giants then bled the clock to the end of regulation to ensure the win.

Barkley acknowledged after the game that he knew fantasy owners wouldn't be happy with him sliding at the 2-yard line instead of rushing it in for the touchdown, but told reporters: "I gotta job to do."

Also, the decision wasn't entirely in Barkley's hands, and he didn't make the call in the heat of the moment. Brian Daboll said in his postgame presser that he told the team following the Lamar Jackson fumble to simply get the first down so it could run the clock out.

"We prepared for it," said Daboll. "We communicated about it after the turnover. One first down. We didn't need any more points. We could end it by kneeling on it."

This is the opposite decision that the Cleveland Browns made back in Week 2 when they fell to the Jets. Instead of simply taking the first down and burning the clock down to zero, Nick Chubb ran for a 12-yard touchdown with 1:55 to play that put the Browns up 30-17. The Jets then scored back-to-back touchdowns in the span of around 90 seconds to then win the game. Had Chubb simply gone down, Cleveland would have secured the win.

So, while this may sting if folks lose their fantasy football games by less than a touchdown, Barkley and the Giants simply care about getting out of Sunday with a 'W,' which they did to move to an improbable 5-1 record on the season.