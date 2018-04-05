Here's what Sean McVay learned from Bill Belichick as dream-team Rams try to avoid letdown

It isn't even over yet -- the NFL Draft is still three weeks away! -- and the Los Angeles Rams have already won the offseason. As a result, they might just be everyone's favorite Super Bowl pick heading into the 2018 season. But as we've seen over the years, success in March and April doesn't automatically translate to success from September to February.

Rams coach Sean McVay, who won Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm, understands full well the disappointing history of dream teams. So, he's taking a page out of Bill Belichick's book to make sure his team doesn't experience a let up.

On Wednesday night, McVay revealed to The MMQB's Albert Breer what he learned from Belichick that'll help the Rams avoid the all-too-familiar fate of most dream teams.

"One of the things I've heard Coach Belichick say, when you look at the consistency the Patriots have had over a handful of years, 'You wipe the slate clean,'" McVay said. "What we did last year won't do anything for us. We've gotta recommit and focus on building from where we left off while understanding that what we did last year won't get us any yards, won't get us any sacks. You've gotta earn it every day."

The history of dream teams -- the 2011 Eagles immediately come to mind -- might not be encouraging, but what the Rams have done this offseason is build a team that on paper is among the league's best. They're coming off an 11-win season that saw them outscore their foes by 149 points. By DVOA, they were the second-best team in football.

And then they went out and got even better this offseason. After trading for cornerback Marcus Peters, acquiring cornerback Aqib Talib in another trade, signing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, franchise tagging safety Lamarcus Joyner, and then trading for receiver Brandin Cooks, the Rams cemented their status as offseason champs and the official powerhouse in the NFC West.

Obviously, that doesn't guarantee them success in the upcoming season -- they play in a tough division and a stacked conference, and as always, injury luck will have its say -- but they're certainly set up to succeed. They've got the reigning Coach of the Year in McVay, a young quarterback in Jared Goff who should continue his ascension, a top-five running back in Todd Gurley, a legit burner in Cooks, and top-tier defense coached by one of the game's best defensive coordinators in Wade Phillips.

At this point, there's no reason to doubt the Rams, which probably means something we can't predict will go wrong. After all, this is football we're talking about and football is almost always weird.