The Los Angeles Rams are looking for their first win of the year on Monday, after a surprising 27-7 blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The Rams face the 1-0 New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and L.A.'s offense may be without its top weapon as it looks to bounce back.

Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua appeared on Friday's injury report, sitting out the team's second practice of the week with a hip injury. Nacua also did not participate in Saturday's practice and is officially listed as questionable for their Week 2 game.

On Sunday, ESPN reported that Nacua was trending "the wrong way" to play against the Giants and will be a pregame decision. On Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that "his status is very firmly up in the air."

"They wanted to determine his availability later today, but the fact that he didn't practice the last two practices late in the week, I would say doesn't bode great for his availability. But a firm word coming later today," Rapoport said.

The inactive reports for all teams come out 90 minutes before kickoff, so around 6:45 p.m. ET (for the 8:15 p.m. ET game), we will all know whether the former fifth-rounder will be suiting up.

Head coach Sean McVay said it's not the same psoas injury that sidelined Nacua for multiple weeks ahead of the season. He added on Saturday that Nacua was dealing with "a little bit of soreness" in his groin, per ESPN.

If Nacua is sidelined, the team's options include Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, who is doubtful with a quadriceps injury, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels and Tutu Atwell.

Last week, Nacua finished with five receptions for 74 yards (a team-high) and no touchdowns. When the 25-year-old is healthy, he is one of the more dangerous wideouts in the NFL.

In 2025, Nacua led the league in receptions (129), was second in receiving yards (1,715) and was tied for third in receiving touchdowns (10). He holds NFL records for receiving yards in a rookie season (1,486), receptions by a rookie in a game (15) and most career receiving yards per game (95.3).

The Rams, who entered the season a team revered as one of the best in the league, need to win this one against the Giants to prove to the early doubters that they are still worthy of being named as Super Bowl favorites. Having Nacua out there would certainly increase their chances of getting their offense going.