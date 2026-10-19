Week 6 wraps up in Santa Clara, where the Washington Commanders will visit the San Francisco 49ers for a "Monday Night Football" showdown. As Washington tries to inch closer to .500 on the season and rid itself of the sour taste of a tie with the Giants last week, it may have to do so without one of their key weapons on offense.

The status of Stefon Diggs remains up in the air for this primetime matchup as the wideout deals with a hamstring injury. Diggs did not practice at the start of the week on Thursday, but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday and Saturday. Officially, he's listed as questionable.

Diggs, who signed a one-year deal with the franchise in early August, did not play in last week's tie with New York because of that hamstring. Given the nature of soft tissue injuries, there's always the concern that things could flare back up, so he's worth monitoring until the inactives are released 90 minutes before kickoff. That said, the fact that Diggs was able to practice -- albeit being limited -- is a positive sign that he could make his return.

Stefon Diggs WAS • WR • #3 TAR 31 REC 18 REC YDs 170 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

When healthy, the 32-year-old has been a heavily involved figure within the Commanders offense, averaging just under eight targets per game so far this season. Because Terry McLaurin has also been in and out of the lineup due to injury, Diggs actually leads the team in targets (31), receptions (18), and receiving touchdowns (3). His 170 receiving yards are second to McLaurin (203).

What's fascinating about Diggs' tenure so far in Washington is that he's seen minimal time playing with quarterback Jayden Daniels. Because of injuries, there's only been one full game played between the two. That came in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia, where Diggs caught four of nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. Before Daniels left Week 2's loss to the Cowboys with a left elbow injury, the two connected for another touchdown. If/when these two can stay healthy and be on the field at the same time, they've flashed some explosiveness.

That'll be extremely important in this NFC matchup as the 49ers defense has been one of the stoutest in the league entering Week 6. San Francisco has the lowest explosive play rate allowed through five games by any team since 2000. Having a healthy Diggs would go a long way in putting a dent into that historic figure.