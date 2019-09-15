Jaguars coach Doug Marrone pulled away after getting into sideline spat with Jalen Ramsey

There hasn't been a lot of drama on the field during the first half of the Jaguars game in Houston, but there has been a lot of drama on Jacksonville's sideline.

During the first quarter of Sunday's game, Jalen Ramsey got into a spat with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, a spat that was apparently on the brink of getting ugly before safety Ronnie Harrison came over and pulled Marrone away.

The drama started after the Texans drove down to get their first points of the game, which came after kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 39-yard field goal with 1:54 left in the first quarter. As Ramsey was walking off the field, he started yelling at multiple people on the Jaguars sideline, including Marrone.

Jalen Ramsey is not happy. pic.twitter.com/n58TyH6BKe — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 15, 2019

At one point, Marrone walked over to Ramsey to try and talk to his star corner, but things quickly got ugly and Marrone had to be pulled away by Harrison.

You know things are getting crazy on an NFL sideline when the head coach has to be pulled back. Apparently, Jalen Ramsey already melting down and it's not even halftime #Jaguars #Texans pic.twitter.com/clU9UyICB8 — John Breech (@johnbreech) September 15, 2019

Although it's not clear why Ramsey was upset, it's possible that he was mad because the Jags coaching staff didn't let him cover DeAndre Hopkins for part of the drive. When the game started, Ramsey was covering Hopkins man-to-man, but apparently, the Jags decided to change that game plan during the Texans' scoring drive, a drive where Hopkins had one catch for three yards.

Overall, Hopkins has caught just four passes for 26 yards in the first half. The Texans were leading 6-3 at halftime.