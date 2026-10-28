Two NFL teams will be debuting a totally new look on Sunday, with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars both getting set to play in their "Rivalries" uniforms for the first time.

The Lions will be rocking their uniforms in an NFC North showdown with the Vikings, while the Jaguars will unveil their new look against the Colts. The Jags and Lions will both be playing at home on Sunday, and both games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The new uniforms were actually unveiled back in August, but the two teams haven't gotten a chance to wear them just yet.

Both uniforms were designed as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program. The idea was to create a new look based on a theme that's local to each team. The Lions teamed up with Nike to create a "Defend the Den" uniform featuring a white jersey, white pants and a Honolulu blue helmet.

According to the team, the blue helmet features "Carbon fiber within the decals texture symbolizes elite performance and connects to Detroit's car and racing culture."

On the Jaguars' end, their new uniform is an ode to the city of Jacksonville and Duval County. The Jags' helmet has "Duval" written on the back bumper, while on the front end, the team added Jacksonville's "904" area code.

If you watch the Jags play on Sunday, the helmet will probably be the first thing you notice. Jacksonville will be wearing a teal helmet for the first time in franchise history.

As for the rest of the uniform, the Jags didn't get too crazy. They'll be wearing a white jersey paired with black pants.

The font used for the numbers was "heavily inspired by the historic music venues and southern rock influence that Jacksonville is known for," according to the team.

The Jaguars and Lions won't be the first teams to wear their new "Rivalries" uniform this year, and they won't be the last. All four teams in both the AFC South and NFC North have unveiled new uniforms, but so far only the Colts and Packers have worn them.

The Colts wore theirs during a win over the Texans in Week 3.

As for the Packers, they debuted their new look during a 31-7 win over the Bears in Week 5.

The Packers' win means teams are 2-0 this year when wearing their "Rivalries" uniforms.

Here's the full "Rivalries" schedule for 2026. Keep in mind that with the games below, only the home team will be wearing the new uniform:

Week 8 (Nov. 1): Vikings at Lions , 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Vikings at , 1 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 8 (Nov. 1): Colts at Jaguars , 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Colts at , 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Week 10 (Nov. 15): Jaguars at Titans , 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jaguars at , 1 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 11 (Nov. 19): Colts at Texans , 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Colts at , 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon) Week 15 (Dec. 20): Lions at Vikings , 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Lions at , 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Week 16 (Dec. 25): Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Each team will only wear their "Rivalries" uniform once this season, but they'll be allowed to keep it in their rotation for the next three years.

The teams in the AFC East and NFC West kicked things off in 2025 when they became the first ones to get a "Rivalries" uniform. The program will run through 2028, and by that point, all 32 teams will have unveiled their new look.

Here's when each division will be getting their "Rivalries" uniform:

2025: AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here)

AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here) 2026: AFC South and NFC North (See all the 2026 uniforms here

AFC South and NFC North (See 2027: AFC West and NFC East

AFC West and NFC East 2028: AFC North and NFC South

We'll have to wait two more years before we see the full set of 32 uniforms, but so far, it seems like the teams have been fully embracing the concept.