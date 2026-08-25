Last year, the NFL started a tradition of letting eight different teams release a new "Rivalries" uniform just before the start of the season and those uniforms came out on Tuesday with all eight of them being released at the same time.

Every team in the both the NFC North and AFC South unveiled both a new helmet and a new uniform. Those eight teams will each get to wear their new look for one game this season.

If you're wondering what the "Rivalries" program is, it's like the NFL's Color Rush campaign from a few years ago: It gives all 32 teams a solid excuse to create a new uniform. For Color Rush, each team picked one color and wore it from head to toe. For the "Rivalries" program, each team was asked to create a uniform based on a theme that's local to each city.

Without further ado, let's check out the new uniforms, starting with the four teams in the NFC North.

Chicago Bears

The Bears took their classic blue uniforms and threw in a slight twist by adding orange numbers.

You could almost consider this a throwback uniform considering the Bears had orange numbers on their uniform for most of the 1940s, which also happened to be their "Monsters of the Midway" era.

The Bears will also be wearing a lot of orange as the Rivalries look includes both an orange helmet and orange pants.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers decided to honor the fact that they're owned by the fans with a vintage green that has stock certificate-inspired details woven into the numbers and sleeves.

Here's a fun fact: The helmet and pants are both alabaster. According to the team, "the alabaster palette is reminiscent of the aged paper of historic Packers stock certificates."

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings went with a purple jersey that features a Vikings-knot design on the shoulder and on the pants, which is a nice touch.

The Vikings' new uniform would have also worked as a Color Rush uniform because Minnesota is going purple from head to toe.

Detroit Lions

The Lions ended up being the only team in the NFC North that ended up going with a white jersey.

If this uniform didn't say "Detroit" on the front, you might mistake it for the Panthers' white uniform. The Lions are bringing back their blue helmet, which goes well with these uniforms.

And now, let's head to the AFC South.

Houston Texans

The Texans aren't allowed to wear an Oilers throwback uniform -- because the Titans own the rights to the Oilers name -- so this might be the closest the Texans ever get to honoring the Oilers.

They used Columbia blue and red and threw it on a white jersey and came up with a sharp look.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Of the eight teams that got a new "Rivalries" jersey this year, the Jags arguably did the least with their design. It's not much different from their standard white uniforms, but they did get wild with their helmet. For the first time ever, the Jags have unveiled a teal helmet.

The Jags also decided to go with black pants.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans decided to honor Nashville's nickname by putting "Music City" on the middle of the uniform, but the best part of Tennessee's look is probably the new baby blue helmet.

The team also decided to combine eras: Not only does the jersey features navy blue, which was a prominent color for them from 1999-2025, but there's also some baby blue, which is one of the team's main colors following the unveiling of their new uniforms in March.

Indianapolis Colts

It's been 16 years since the last time the Colts wore a blue helmet and they're bringing back this year and that might be the coolest part of their "Anvil Strike" uniforms.

The Colts will actually be the first team that gets to wear their "Rivalries" uniform this year and that will come in Week 3 when they host the Texans.

Here's the the full "Rivalries" schedule for 2026, and keep in mind that with the games below, only the home team will be wearing the new uniform (The visiting team will NOT be wearing their "Rivalries" uniform):

Week 3 (Sept. 27): Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Week 5 (Oct. 11): Bears at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Bears at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 8 (Nov. 1): Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 8 (Nov. 1): Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Week 10 (Nov. 15): Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox) Week 11 (Nov. 19): Colts at Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Colts at Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon) Week 15 (Dec. 20): Lions at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Lions at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Week 16 (Dec. 25): Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Each team will only be wearing their "Rivalries" uniform once this season, but they'll be allowed to keep it in their rotation for the next three years.

The teams in the AFC East and NFC West kicked things off in 2025 when they became the first ones to get a "Rivalries" uniform. The program will be running through 2028, and by that point, all 32 teams will have unveiled their new look.

Here's when each division will be getting their "Rivalries" uniform:

2025: AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here)

AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here) 2026: AFC South and NFC North

AFC South and NFC North 2027: AFC West and NFC East

AFC West and NFC East 2028: AFC North and NFC South

We'll have to wait two more years before we see the full set of 32 uniforms, but so far, it seems like the teams have been fully embracing the concept.