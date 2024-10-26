The NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite is in danger of missing his first professional start, as Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury early in the Week 7 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Daniels is considered week-to-week, but practiced for the first time Friday, with head coach Dan Quinn saying they "really pushed it."

Officially, Daniels is listed as questionable. As NFL Media notes, the No. 2 overall pick is expected to go through Saturday's walk through, participate in meetings, and get treatment on hir rib cartilage as the team further evaluates his status.

Daniels spoke to reporters after practice on Friday, and he said his injury is "hard to explain," but that he feels good.

"I want to play, but (it's) not my decision," said Daniels.

Quinn said earlier this week they are hopeful Daniels can start vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but the Commanders will be smart with his status. Bears vs. Commanders was expected to be one of the games of the week, as No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams would be facing Daniels, who heard his name called right after Williams' on draft night. However, we may have to wait a little longer for that highly anticipated matchup.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 75.6 YDs 1410 TD 6 INT 2 YD/Att 8.39 View Profile

Daniels suffered the injury to his rib on the first drive vs. the Panthers. He was initially labeled as questionable to return to the game, but later returned to the sidelines from the locker room without his uniform. Daniels just became the first player in NFL history to complete 75% of his passes, throw for 1,400 yards and rush for 300 yards in his first six career games. The first-year dual-threat weapon is the biggest reason why Washington is off to a 5-2 start.

If Daniels cannot play on Sunday, Marcus Mariota will be Washington's starting quarterback. Like Daniels, Mariota is a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who was selected No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft once upon a time. In the 40-7 victory against the Panthers, Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.