Jets vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'TNF'

The Week 9 edition of "Thursday Night Football" sees Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets play host to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

The Jets have lost five straight games, including each of their three contests since firing Robert Saleh and two in a row after trading for Davante Adams. New York's season is spiraling fast, and the team needs to quickly grab the wheel and get control before it's too late to make a run at a playoff spot.

The Texans are in considerably better shape record-wise, but are coming into this game shorthanded after losing Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL. Stroud and Co. have not gotten off to as strong a start offensively as many expected, but DeMeco Ryans' defense has been playing at a high level and Houston has been able to prevail in lower-scoring games.

On Thursday night, one team will battle to save its season, while the other will look to continue its winning ways. Can the Jets end their losing streak, or will the Texans further solidify their lead in the AFC South?

We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, check out Pete Prisco's picks for the game and keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Jets vs. Texans

Date: Monday, Oct. 31 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Channel: Amazon Prime | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Jets -2, O/U 43 (via Caesars Sportsbook)