Jets vs. Texans live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'TNF'

The Week 9 edition of "Thursday Night Football" sees Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets play host to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

The Jets have lost five straight games, including each of their three contests since firing Robert Saleh and two in a row after trading for Davante Adams. New York's season is spiraling fast, and the team needs to quickly grab the wheel and get control before it's too late to make a run at a playoff spot.

The Texans are in considerably better shape record-wise, but are coming into this game shorthanded after losing Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL. Stroud and Co. have not gotten off to as strong a start offensively as many expected, but DeMeco Ryans' defense has been playing at a high level and Houston has been able to prevail in lower-scoring games. 

On Thursday night, one team will battle to save its season, while the other will look to continue its winning ways. Can the Jets end their losing streak, or will the Texans further solidify their lead in the AFC South? 

We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, check out Pete Prisco's picks for the game and keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Jets vs. Texans

Date: Monday, Oct. 31 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
Channel: Amazon Prime | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Jets -2, O/U 43 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Texans offense fizzles out

Houston picked up one first down, but three consecutive incompletions by C.J. Stroud force a Texans punt. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense takes the field for the first time tonight next. 

 
Stroud in primetime

Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud entered tonight with a 2-0 record in primetime, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 111.2 passer rating 

 
The Jets win the coin toss and defer to the second half, which means Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and their offense is on the field first

 
Jets inactives

New York without one of its best offensive linemen and two key middle-of-the-field defenders.

Jared Dubin
October 31, 2024, 10:47 PM
Oct. 31, 2024, 6:47 pm EDT
 
Texans inactives

Houston will be without a few important pieces on defense, as well as its backup running back.

Jared Dubin
October 31, 2024, 10:45 PM
Oct. 31, 2024, 6:45 pm EDT

