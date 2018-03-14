Jordy Nelson reportedly already has three big-time visits set up after being cut

It looks like the Jordy Nelson free agency tour is already off to a hot start.

Less than 24 hours after being released by the Packers, Nelson already has three free agent visits set up and if he ends up signing a deal with any of the three teams, the good news for him is that he won't be taking a huge step down from Aaron Rodgers.

Nelson's first visit will go down on Wednesday, when he flies to Oakland to chat with the Raiders. If the Raiders want to sign the former Packers receiver, they better hammer out a deal while he's there, because if he leaves, there's a good chance he won't be coming back.

After leaving Oakland, Nelson has two more visits scheduled, both with NFC teams. According to ESPN.com, Nelson is scheduled to meet with the Seahawks and the Saints over the next few days if he can't work out a deal with the Raiders.

After losing Jimmy Graham (to the Packers) and Paul Richardson (to the Redskins) in free agency, the Seahawks will likely be desperate to add some pass-catching help, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them throw an enticing offer at Nelson. Of course, if Nelson leaves Seattle without a deal, then he'd move on to New Orleans.

The Saints' entire pitch to Nelson should probably revolve around the fact that Drew Brees is locked in as their quarterback. Also, the Saints should point out that they had the fifth-best passing offense in the NFL in 2017, which means Nelson would likely see plenty of action in 2018. After failing to land Jimmy Graham, who ended up with Nelson's old team, it seems the Saints are intent on adding at least one more experienced receiving target for Brees.

Although we don't know where Nelson will end up, his final decision will likely come down to money. One thing we do know is that Nelson won't be playing for the veteran minimum in 2018, which is what the Packers wanted him to do. According to ESPN Wisconsin, the Packers asked Nelson to take a pay cut from $9.25 million (his base salary for 2018) down to $1.1 million (the veteran minimum for someone with Nelson's experience).

Passing on the Packers' offer was a no-brainer, because it's pretty much a certainty that Nelson will be able to pull in more than $1.1 million next season. With three visits scheduled, it's pretty clear that Nelson is a hot commodity, and in the NFL, hot commodities get paid.

Another thing Nelson has going in his favor is the fact that receivers have been landing some absurdly large contracts this free agency period. With guys like Donte Moncrief landing $10 million per season, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora says Nelson is in a situation where he'll be able to cash-in big time.

So where will Nelson end up in 2018? If you're wondering the answer to that question, be sure to click here and check out this list of potential landing spots for the former Packers wide receiver.