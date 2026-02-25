Ready or not, the 2026 NFL Draft is going to be here before you know it. With that in mind, let's get reacquainted with some of the names we could hear early on in the first round later this spring in Pittsburgh. That includes Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who could very well be the top player taken at his position.

CBS Sports' Mike Renner has Tyson as his top wideout in this 2026 class, and it's not hard to see why. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver has the ability to be a true No. 1 within an NFL offense and a lethal red zone threat. That said, Tyson does have quite a bit of variance when it comes to where he'll be taken at the draft, despite being a strong all-around prospect.

While the ability is there, Tyson has a bit of an injury history, missing time in three-straight seasons. Questions about his durability could prove to be enough of a red flag for NFL front offices that could see Tyson's stock dip a bit lower than his talent would suggest.

That, in turn, creates a fascinating and wide window of potential landing spots for the receiver. Below, we'll dive into a handful of destinations that could make sense in the first round.

New Orleans Saints (No. 8)

The Saints hit pay dirt when they selected Tyler Shough in the second round of last year's draft, and the rising sophomore quarterback does look like someone the franchise can begin building around. One way they can do that is by giving him another weapon opposite of Chris Olave with Tyson. After Olave, the receiver group for New Orleans is thin and unproven, so this offense is in dire need of some playmakers. Moreover, Olave himself is entering the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option, so his future beyond 2026 is uncertain, making an addition like Tyson that much more vital for the young quarterback.

Kansas City Chiefs (No. 9)

The Chiefs offense has started to look tired over the last few seasons and bottomed out in 2025. While all the attention is now being paid to Patrick Mahomes and his ACL recovery, the offense was sluggish even when he was going at full tilt. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been a popular selection at this spot, but there are no guarantees that he'll be available to Kansas City when they are on the clock. If he's not there, they'll need to pivot to another figure to push the offense's ceiling higher, and Tyson has that ability. He'd not only bring some much-needed talent to the receiver room, but he could be one of the central pieces for Andy Reid as they continue to prepare for the post-Travis Kelce era of the offense.

Miami Dolphins (No. 11)

Miami cleaned house recently, ridding itself of several notable players from the previous regime, including wideout Tyreek Hill. Not only are the Dolphins now without the likes of Hill, but fellow pass catcher Jaylen Waddle has been the subject of trade rumors as well. Even if Waddle stays aboard, the Dolphins need to improve the talent pool at the receiver position for whoever is going to be under center for them. It's unlikely they use this selection to bring in a quarterback, as there are no true viable options to take in this class. That said, Tyson would be a worthwhile addition to help boost the skill position group and make life easier for the QB-to-be-named-later.

Baltimore Ravens (No. 14)

Baltimore has gotten into a rhythm over the last few years of bringing in big-name wide receivers who are on the last leg of their careers. Those efforts have largely been unsuccessful, most recently ranging from Odell Beckham Jr. to DeAndre Hopkins. Instead of going down that road again, the Ravens should turn to the NFL Draft to give Lamar Jackson another weapon, just as they did in 2023 when they selected Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick. Tyson would prove to be a solid complement to Flowers and give Baltimore some long-term stability at the position group that Jackson can build up chemistry with. The Ravens need to maximize Jackson's window while he is still in his prime, and adding more weapons like Tyson around him could go a long way in finally breaking through to the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21)

The Steelers have been on the hunt for a No. 2 wide receiver for the last few years. For a minute, it looked like they had their dynamic duo after trading for DK Metcalf last offseason. However, after that blockbuster, Pittsburgh traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, creating the need for a second pass catcher all over again. In 2025, Metcalf led the team with 850 yards receiving. The next most productive wide receiver on the Steelers was Calvin Austin III, who finished with 372 yards receiving. Landing Tyson, who falls due to his injury history in this scenario, could be a major coup for Pittsburgh, which finally gets its one-two punch at receiver for Aaron Rodgers or whoever Mike McCarthy pegs as his quarterback for 2026.