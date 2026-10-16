The league announced two players will be removed from the NFL's Commissioner Exempt list in the coming days. Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper will be removed on Friday, and Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs on Monday.

Cooper is eligible to play in Denver's Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and Jacobs is expected to be eligible to play in Green Bay's Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN.

"The league's review of both the Josh Jacobs and Jonathon Cooper situations 'remains ongoing' and is not affected by the change to either player's status," the report states.

Players on the commissioner's exempt list continue to be paid. If the NFL later suspends either player, the league could credit the games missed on the exempt list toward the suspension and seek repayment of salary earned during that period. Being on the list means players cannot attend practice or games.

Cooper was dismissed from minicamp and was placed on the list ahead of the season following two arrests involving an alleged domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend in June. He faces five charges, including second-degree felony assault. His trial was moved from mid-November to early March.

Cooper has spent his entire career thus far with the Broncos, who drafted him in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jacobs was charged with two misdemeanors, battery and damage to property, from an arrest in May. Jacobs filed an action seeking to prevent the public release of evidence related to the case, including alleged video of the incident. Jacobs' attorney released a statement saying he "accepts responsibility for his actions" and says he is "excited to get back on the field with his teammates."

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers heading into the 2024 season and he is now in his third year with the team. The All-Pro was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 24 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his absence, RB Marshawn Lloyd has led the team with just 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kaleb Johnson is second on the team with 106 yards.

While both players will be eligible to return in Week 7, that decision is ultimately up to the coaches and players involved.