On Thursday, the Brown County (Wis.) District Attorney formally charged Packers standout running back Josh Jacobs with two misdemeanors stemming from his May arrest. The charges -- both Class A misdemeanors -- are for battery and damage to property, per court documents.

According to a police department release, authorities responded at approximately 8:37 a.m. on May 23 to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs. He was originally arrested and jailed on five charges: battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all involving domestic abuse; strangulation and suffocation; and intimidation of a victim.

The strangulation and suffocation charge was a felony, and the other four were misdemeanors. Jacobs turned himself in three days later and was released after one night in jail. He had previously denied the allegations through his legal team.

In May, the police department did not release any further details. However, those details became available Thursday via an incident report.

According to the report, Jacobs' girlfriend -- who is referred to as "ANM" -- was going through Jacobs' phone and became upset after seeing he was talking to other girls. When ANM attempted to retrieve her phone from Jacobs, "he did not return it, and instead, he grabbed her arm and began a physical struggle, which lasted several minutes." Jacobs then drove away from the residence with ANM's phone, and ANM took Jacobs' other vehicle.

Eventually, the two returned to Jacobs' residence. When ANM attempted to use her second phone, Jacobs "called her a derogatory name" and "made some comment to the effect that he would 'do something to her.'"

Jacobs' girlfriend tried to call the police but believed her phone service was down. She was in the garage attempting to go outside with her second phone when "Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground and she struck her head, suffering an injury. Jacobs then took her phone from her while she was on the ground. ANM laid on the ground for a while and then struggled to walk back into the house."

While she was on the ground, Jacobs appeared to damage her phone.

According to the report, "surveillance footage from the camera system within the garage of the ... residence ... corroborates the relevant portions of ANM's statement that one would expect to have seen on video, including both ANM and Jacobs departing the residence in their respective vehicles and returning to the residence, as well as the altercation ANM described as taking place in the garage."

A police officer "observed redness to [the girlfriend's] face and neck, and was able to feel that she had a bump on the back of her head," according to the report.

Jacobs' legal representation issued the following statement after the charges were filed Thursday:

"The Brown County District Attorney has reviewed evidence and elected to file misdemeanor charges against Josh that do not include domestic violence. The allegations will be addressed in court, and not in the media. Mr. Jacobs respects the District Attorney's office and the process it followed."

The NFL is conducting its own investigation and has the ability to suspend Jacobs. It remains to be seen whether the league will act before the start of the season or wait until the legal process plays out. Jacobs is scheduled for an initial court date of Nov. 17, per ESPN.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the possibility of a Jacobs suspension.

"We'll deal with that when it comes, but we've obviously been preparing for that in case that happens. But at the same time, I feel really good about the guys we got in that room, and I think we can survive that."

Jacobs' top backup is Marshawn Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick who has struggled to stay healthy through his first two seasons, appearing in just one game. Lloyd has had a strong preseason and training camp. Chris Brooks is behind Lloyd, and Pierre Strong Jr. could be a fourth running back on the roster if Green Bay chooses to keep four.

Jacobs, 28, is a three-time Pro Bowler. In two seasons with the Packers, he has totaled 2,882 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns. He spent the first five years of his career with the Raiders, winning the 2022 rushing title.