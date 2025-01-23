Upon introducing new Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski made a surprising announcement regarding who would serve as the team's play caller in 2025.

Stefanski called plays during his first four seasons with the Browns. Both parties enjoyed some success over that span which included two playoff appearances (as well as the team's first playoff win in over a quarter century) and two Coach of the Year awards for Stefanski. Last year, Stefanski turned play calling duties over to then-Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after the team's 1-6 start.

"I'm going to call plays, and I reserve the right to change my mind," Stefanski said, via ESPN.

As noted above, the Browns have largely had success with Stefanski calling plays. In 2020, the Browns went 11-5 before putting 48 points on the Steelers in the AFC wild-card round. In 2023, the Browns made the playoffs with 38-year-old Joe Flacco leading the way. Cleveland went 11-6 that year despite starting five different quarterbacks throughout the course of the season.

Stefanski's play calling has garnered some criticism, however, especially when it comes to his affinity for passing despite the team having one of the league's best backs in Nick Chubb at his disposal during the majority of his time in Cleveland.

Rees, who served as the team's tight ends coach and passing game coordinator in 2024, will try to help rebuild a Browns offense that finished last in the NFL in scoring this past season. Rees will also be tasked with helping the Browns find their next starting quarterback, as Deshaun Watson is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2025 season after re-tearing his Achilles. It's worth nothing that Rees worked with draft quarterback prospect Jalen Milroe during their time together at Alabama before coming to Cleveland.

"I've always started with the ability to make decisions and make the right decisions," Rees said when he was asked what he looks for in a starting quarterback. "I want a decision-maker at the position."