Kyler Murray (concussion) is out for the Vikings' Week 2 game against the Bears, the team announced. Carson Wentz will get the start, his sixth for Minnesota since the beginning of last season.

Murray's much-anticipated Vikings debut ended after less than a quarter, when he got hit by two Packers defenders -- Lukas Van Ness and Javon Bullard -- during a scramble. Bullard was flagged for unnecessary roughness while Murray lay on the ground and got medical attention, and Murray went back to the locker room shortly thereafter.

Wentz entered and played well, going 12 for 19 for 133 yards and three touchdowns, including a 39-yarder to Justin Jefferson. He did not commit a single turnover (a Packers penalty wiped out an interception), but he had three sacks (a Packers penalty also wiped out another sack).

The Vikings were hoping Murray would stop the quarterback carousel Minnesota unhappily rode last season. The Vikings opened the season with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as the starter, but he got hurt, leading to Wentz taking over. All told, McCarthy started 10 games, Wentz started five games, and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer started two games.

Murray, on a one-year deal, battled McCarthy for the starting job for a few weeks in training camp before winning the job. McCarthy then fell to third on the depth chart, behind Wentz, as he struggled with his accuracy. Now, it'll be Wentz called upon again in an important early-division matchup; McCarthy will back him up.

The Vikings and Bears are both 1-0 this season.

Kyler Murray injury issues continue

Counting Sunday, Murray will have missed 13 of the last 14 games going back to last season. He suffered a foot injury in the Cardinals' Week 5 collapse against the Titans and did not play thereafter.

Murray was supposed to be a convenient answer for the Vikings after last year's roller coaster. Though he has never reached the heights expected of a No. 1 overall pick, he has generally been a solid option behind center, delivering average or above-average play. Considering the Vikings went 9-8 last year with major quarterback issues, Murray's cheap signing (he's still getting paid by Arizona) was looked at as a major boost to Minnesota's playoff hopes.

Instead, one week in, he is dealing with injuries, an all-too-familiar issue.

2026: Concussion (missed one game at least)

Concussion (missed one game at least) 2025: Foot sprain (missed 12 games)

Foot sprain (missed 12 games) 2022: ACL tear (missed 13 games, counting 2023)

ACL tear (missed 13 games, counting 2023) 2022: Thigh/hamstring strains (missed two games)

What to expect from Carson Wentz

The good thing for the Vikings is Wentz has experience -- both in general and in the system -- and is just a few days removed from leading an unlikely comeback. Since the start of last season, Wentz is (out of 45 quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts)

19th in completion percentage (64.9%)

18th in yards per attempt (7.2)

31st in touchdown-to-interception ratio (9:5)

35th in interception rate (3.7%)

43rd in sack rate (10.5%)

44th in pressure to sack rate (25.6%)

Those first two numbers are fine. The next two numbers are not great, and the last two numbers are pretty bad. Wentz's proclivity to take sacks can derail drives in a hurry, and he no longer avoids pressure like he once did when he was younger and more mobile. Avoiding negative plays will be absolutely crucial for Wentz and for Minnesota as a whole.

While the Bears don't possess the most fearsome pass rush and have a leaky defense overall, they did sack Bryce Young twice and pick him off once. Chicago also led the NFL in takeaways last year.

Still, Wentz has a big arm and one of the NFL's best wide receivers in Jefferson. In fact, Jefferson averaged 95.4 receiving yards per game in Wentz's five starts last year, and the two showed a strong connection in Week 1 as well.

It's worth noting the Vikings will be without wide receiver Jauan Jennings (personal) and top running back Jordan Mason (thumb - IR). Tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) is questionable.