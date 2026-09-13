Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray's Minnesota Vikings debut in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers went from bad to ugly in a hurry.

He threw an interception into double coverage after facing a Green Bay blitz on his first pass of the game, and then his day ended because of an injury in the first quarter. Murray scrambled on a third-and-6, and he appeared to start his slide after gaining just a yard. However, Packers safety Javon Bullard hit him from the side late as he was sliding down. Murray landed awkwardly and grabbed his knee, and Bullard earned a penalty for unnecessary roughness that moved the chains for the Vikings with 6:16 left in the first quarter with Green Bay leading 9-0.

Murray went straight to the locker room, and shortly after, Minnesota announced Murray is officially ruled out with a concussion. He finished the afternoon with 18 yards passing on three of five attempts and an interception. He also had nine yards rushing on two carries.

Eleven-year veteran Carson Wentz is filling in for the injured Murray.