Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray's Minnesota Vikings debut in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers went from bad to ugly in a hurry.
He threw an interception into double coverage after facing a Green Bay blitz on his first pass of the game, and then his day ended because of an injury in the first quarter. Murray scrambled on a third-and-6, and he appeared to start his slide after gaining just a yard. However, Packers safety Javon Bullard hit him from the side late as he was sliding down. Murray landed awkwardly and grabbed his knee, and Bullard earned a penalty for unnecessary roughness that moved the chains for the Vikings with 6:16 left in the first quarter with Green Bay leading 9-0.
Murray went straight to the locker room, and shortly after, Minnesota announced Murray is officially ruled out with a concussion. He finished the afternoon with 18 yards passing on three of five attempts and an interception. He also had nine yards rushing on two carries.
QB Kyler Murray has been ruled out with a concussion. https://t.co/RQOUPuQ0iT— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 13, 2026
Eleven-year veteran Carson Wentz is filling in for the injured Murray.