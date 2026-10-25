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Lions vs. Packers live updates: Detroit, Green Bay face off in high-stakes NFC North matchup

Keep up with all the biggest developments for a crucial divisional battle between Detroit and Green Bay

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Two of the NFL's highest-flying quarterbacks square off in Week 7 when Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (4-2) take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (3-2). 

Love's Packers are winners of three in a row, with the 27-year-old ranking fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game (280.7) and third in completions of 20-plus yards (24). Goff and the Lions are fresh off their bye week, with the five-time Pro Bowler becoming the second quarterback in NFL history with 1,400-plus passing yards (1,485) and no turnovers through the first five games of a season. Goff joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees (2018) in this exclusive club.

Both teams have notable injury and/or returning-player news entering Sunday afternoon. Packers Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs is back from his six-game stay on the commissioner's exempt list. Lions Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch will make his 2026 season debut with his return from a torn Achilles he suffered last December. Detroit center Cade Mays will also make his season debut after suffering a wrist fracture in training camp. Unfortunately for Green Bay, middle linebacker Zaire Franklin suffered a shin injury in practice this week and will not play on Sunday.

Who will prevail in this explosive NFC North rivalry showdown? Stay tuned to our live blog below to follow along with highlights, analysis and more!

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