Patrick Mahomes joked recently that he planned to gift Travis Kelce "acting lessons" for Christmas. But the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is already venturing into his on-screen career, making an appearance in the first teaser trailer for Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2," the upcoming follow-up to the 1996 comedy hit.

Kelce, who's dabbled in TV since early in his NFL career, has the first line in the teaser from Netflix: "It's great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore," he says, appearing to play an employee at a golf clubhouse.

Sandler revealed in August that Kelce would be part of the movie after the longtime Chiefs star publicly dreamt of appearing in the sequel, saying on his "New Heights" podcast that he'd do "anything" to earn even a small cameo. Scheduled for a 2025 release, "Happy Gilmore 2" is set to reunite Sandler's colorful golfer with others from the 1996 original, while also featuring cameos from current pro golfers.

Kelce, meanwhile, is only expanding his entertainment profile while remaining one of Mahomes' most trusted weapons for the Chiefs, who are aiming to win a third straight Super Bowl this winter. He's guest-starred on FX's drama series "Grotesquerie" this year, and is listed as an executive producer on the upcoming 2025 comedy film "My Dead Friend Zoe." He's also tabbed for a featured role in a future buddy-cop comedy titled "Loose Cannons."