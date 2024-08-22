Travis Kelce's acting career continues to heat up. During an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," actor Adam Sandler confirmed the Kansas City Chiefs star will be appearing in "Happy Gilmore 2."

"We're going to do 'Happy Gilmore,' thank you. This is happening," Sandler said. "We're getting ready to shoot it in New Jersey. We start in a couple weeks. It's good. We worked hard on the script. We didn't want to let anybody down. People have been asking me for a long time. We're really excited about it. We wrote our asses off. So many of the golfers are being nice and will be a part of it."

Sandler confirmed the highly anticipated sequel will begin filming in the next few weeks, and will be shooting in New Jersey with cameos from Kelce and several professional golfers.

"We have a nice something for Travis," Sandler said regarding Kelce's appearance in the film. "He's gonna come by. He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."

Kelce has become more involved in acting in recent years. On Wednesday, it was revealed Kelce would be making his film debut in the action movie "Loose Cannons." In addition, the Chiefs tight end is set to host the reboot of the popular game show "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader" on Amazon Prime.

Earlier this year, Kelce admitted he was a huge fan of Sandler and would do "anything" to land a role in the iconic sequel.

"I'll be a f---ing extra … anything to get around 'Happy Gilmore,' an Adam Sandler film or set -- count me in," Kelce said in May. "I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be part of it any way I possibly can."