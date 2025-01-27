The Philadelphia Eagles' victory in the NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LIX, led by Saquon Barkley having perhaps the greatest season by any running back in NFL history, marked yet another humiliation in a year rife with them for football fans in New York City. And it got no better after the clock hit triple zero, as a city landmark once again lit up in green to celebrate the New York Giants' most hated rival.

Following the NFC Championship Game, the Empire State Building was lit up in Eagles green, just as it did in 2022 when the building was lit up in those colors after the Eagles stomped the Giants in that year's Divisional Round on their way to Super Bowl LVII. That incident was met with great outcry from the New York faithful, leading the Empire State Building's X account to take a more self aware, self-deprecating tone this time around.

Granted, it isn't as though lighting up in the colors of the Washington Commanders -- who are also the Giants' rivals -- would've made it any better. It would, however, been a much easier pill to swallow considering all that Giants fans have had to suffer at the hands of Philadelphia, particularly in 2024.

The decision by Giants general manager Joe Schoen to let Saquon Barkley walk in free agency based on analytics surrounding the running back position, and Barkley's response to sign with the Eagles, launched the two franchises in completely opposite directions: While the Eagles are now headed back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, the Giants tied for the worst record in the NFL and endured a 3-14 season that rivaled the very worst in the 100-year history of their franchise.