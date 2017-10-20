LOOK: Twitter goes nuts after Raiders score controversial TD on long flea flicker

After struggling for the past four weeks, the Raiders offense finally got off to a hot start this week when they scored a touchdown on their opening possession of Thursday's game against the Chiefs.

Now, this is the part where we mention that most people on the internet don't think the touchdown should've counted. The scoring play came on a flea flicker that started with Derek Carr handing the ball off to Marshawn Lynch, who then pitched it back to Carr. After getting the ball back, Carr threw a perfect 38-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Amari Cooper.

The controversy comes from HOW Cooper got so wide open.

As the ball was in the air, Chiefs corner Terrance Mitchell fell to the ground and it looked like Cooper might have been the cause of Mitchell's fall, which would be obvious offensive pass interference. Although the officiating crew threw a flag on the play, they ended up picking it up and giving Cooper the touchdown, and that's when Twitter went nuts.

Blatant offensive interference there, embarrassing that officials missed that. — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) October 20, 2017

I don't know what pass interference is anymore. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) October 20, 2017

@NFL refs are a joke lol. I hate the chiefs but wow that pass interference was obvious — Kaylon Williams (@Kwill2332) October 20, 2017

I guess blatantly pushing the defender isn't offensive pass interference — Jane B (@janebbos) October 20, 2017

Add “pass interference” with “what is a catch” to things I don’t understand anymore — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) October 20, 2017

NFL refs not off to a good start that's offensive pass interference on Cooper. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) October 20, 2017

Despite the fact that every one Twitter thought offensive pass interference should've been called, the flag was picked up and Cooper's touchdown ended up giving the Raiders an early 7-3 lead.

The touchdown probably did a lot for Cooper's confidence. He had more yardage on that one catch (38 yards) than he did in any of his previous five games.

If you want to judge for yourself whether or not there should have been interference, here's a look at the entire play.

Cooper ended up catching a second touchdown pass later in the first quarter.

The Raiders receiver finished the game's opening quarter with three catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

In just one quarter, Cooper already has his highest receiving total since Week 8 of last season.

