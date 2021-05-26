There's reason to be excited for the New York Jets in 2021 with new head coach Robert Saleh and No. 2 overall pick quarterback Zach Wilson. New York also put together what appears to be one of the best draft classes in the NFL, and also added some intriguing names via free agency like Carl Lawson and Corey Davis. The Jets likely won't be winning the Super Bowl this season, but it does appear they are on the right track in this rebuild. However, how quickly will we be able to see that in terms of wins and losses?

The AFC East should again be an interesting division to follow in 2021. Below, we will break down every game on the Jets schedule this upcoming season and predict a final record. The Jets' O/U win total comes in at six. How far can Wilson take this team in 2021?

(Over/Under win totals for every opponent courtesy of William Hill Sports Book)

Need a quick betting primer on your favorite NFL team for the 2021 season? Here are links to schedule breakdowns for all 32 clubs.

Week 1 at Carolina Panthers

Line: Panthers -4

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

This game is actually one of my top five picks for Week 1 of the 2021 season. Unfortunately, it's because I'm picking Sam Darnold and the Panthers. He didn't have to wait long for his revenge game, and his new club is more prepared for immediate success than the Jets are. Carolina has Christian McCaffrey back, a talented wide receiving corps and a young up-and-coming defense. It's not going to be fun to lose to Darnold, but these are the kind of growing pains a rebuilding team is going to have to suffer through.

Prediction: Jets lose 31-24

Projected record: 0-1

Week 2 vs. New England Patriots

Opponent win total: O/U 9

The Jets almost took down the Patriots in New York last year in Week 9, but Joe Flacco and Co. were downed by a Nick Folk game-winning field goal. The Patriots were not a good team last year, but I expect them to be much better this season. Bill Belichick did not wait around to add major pieces in free agency, and he had to have been motivated by Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wilson struggles against this good defense, as the Jets fall to 0-2.

Prediction: Jets lose 27-10

Projected record: 0-2

Week 3 at Denver Broncos

Opponent win total: N/A

The big difference between the Broncos and Jets is that one has its quarterback situation figured out. In Week 3, I bet Saleh finds a way to concoct a game plan that rattles Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater, and the Jets score an upset victory.

Prediction: Jets win 27-20

Projected record: 1-2

Week 4 vs. Tennessee Titans

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

While Saleh's defense carried the Jets to victory in Week 3, they will face a new challenge the following week against the Titans. Derrick Henry is hard to stop and Ryan Tannehill is capable of hurting you downfield if you let your guard down against A.J. Brown. Tennessee is just a better team at this point.

Prediction: Jets lose 30-23

Projected record: 1-3

Week 5 at Atlanta Falcons (London)

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Wilson gets a chance to expand his brand across the pond here in Week 5, but 9:30 a.m. ET football isn't always fun. The Falcons aren't always a fun opponent, either, as they can put up points with the best of them even though they aren't known for being able to keep a lead. The Falcons had one matchup against the Detroit Lions in England in 2014. Unfortunately, it was yet another game in which the Falcons suffered a collapse, as they blew a 21-0 lead to lose 22-21. I predict the Falcons jump out to an early lead, but Wilson orchestrates a comeback in the fourth quarter. In the end, however, Atlanta leaves London with a win.

Prediction: Jets lose 34-31

Projected record: 1-4

Week 7 at New England Patriots

Opponent win total: O/U 9

The Jets are coming off their bye week, but haven't defeated the Patriots in Foxborough since 2011, and I don't think that changes in 2021. Belichick is on a mission this season, no matter if it's Cam Newton or Mac Jones at quarterback.

Prediction: Jets lose 28-21

Projected record: 1-5

Week 8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

Joe Burrow went just 2-7-1 during his rookie season, but I expect this Bengals team to be better in 2021. Cincy added some intriguing pieces on defense such as Trey Hendrickson and Mike Hilton, and also drafted Burrow's former teammate in Ja'Marr Chase. The Jets have lost their last three matchups against the Bengals, and that becomes four in Week 8.

Prediction: Jets lose 32-23

Projected record: 1-6

Week 9 at Indianapolis Colts (TNF)

Opponent win total: O/U 10

The Colts' potential success in 2021 comes down to Carson Wentz. This team could be a Super Bowl sleeper or a 7-10 squad depending on if the former Eagle can turn things around with Frank Reich. Apart from the quarterback position, this roster is ready to compete right now. The Colts have a great offensive line, a top 10 defense and several talented, young weapons to help score points. This could be a close matchup, but Indy's fans will them to a prime-time win.

Prediction: Jets lose 30-23

Projected record: 1-7

Week 10 vs. Buffalo Bills

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

The Bills are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and Josh Allen swept the season series against the Jets last season. I'm not sure that will happen again in 2021, but Buffalo scores an easy victory over New York in Week 10.

Prediction: Jets lose 35-25

Projected record: 1-8

Week 11 vs. Miami Dolphins

Opponent win total: O/U 9

So, the Jets are on a six-game losing streak entering a Week 11 home game against the rival Dolphins. I think this could be a trap game for Tua Tagovailoa and Co. The Dolphins dominated the Jets last season, as they outscored New York 44-3 in their two meetings, but this is a new Jets team with a new quarterback who could get better as the season goes on. The Jets score a feel-good win in late November.

Prediction: Jets win 29-27

Projected record: 2-8

Week 12 at Houston Texans

Opponent win total: O/U 4.5

The Jets' second win of the season in Week 11 came at the perfect time, because they face one of the worst teams in the NFL the following Sunday. The Texans are entering a rebuild -- even if Deshaun Watson suits up at some point in 2021. The Jets are the better team here, and they make it two straight wins.

Prediction: Jets win 30-10

Projected record: 3-8

Week 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Opponent win total: O/U 7

The Eagles are certainly a wild card this season -- but probably not a postseason wild card. On one hand they have a new head coach and added a dynamic playmaker in DeVonta Smith, but on the other we don't know if Jalen Hurts is the franchise quarterback to take over for Wentz. I struggled in predicting this matchup, but I'll give a nod to New York since its on a hypothetical two-game win streak.

Prediction: Jets win 24-22

Projected record: 4-8

Week 14 vs. New Orleans Saints

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

The Saints are facing a tough task in replacing Drew Brees, but is it possible Jameis Winston could take over and play well? Sure, he led the NFL in interceptions in 2019, but also threw for the most yards and second-most touchdown passes. He's not afraid to take shots downfield, and maybe a year under Sean Payton helped him with his decision-making ability. Either way, I'm not anticipating the Saints taking a gargantuan step backward in 2021 without Brees.

Prediction: Jets lose 31-21

Projected record: 4-9

Week 15 at Miami Dolphins

Opponent win total: O/U 9

New York stole the first matchup with Miami in Week 11, and Tagovailoa could be facing questions about his legitimacy as a starting quarterback by this point in the season. Dolphins get revenge on the Jets here.

Prediction: Jets lose 35-18

Projected record: 4-10

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Wilson vs. Trevor Lawrence will be a game everyone should have some interest in. This is a chance for Wilson to prove that he could potentially be the best quarterback in the class, but the Jaguars might have more talent on their roster than the Jets do. Urban Meyer prevails.

Prediction: Jets lose 31-28

Projected record: 4-11

Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Opponent win total: O/U 11.5

I wonder if Week 17 will be a spot where the Buccaneers can rest some starters, but if they drop a couple of unexpected games during the season like last year, that won't happen. In the last two games of the regular season in 2020, Tampa Bay scored 47 and 44 points. I'm not betting against the reigning Super Bowl champions here.

Prediction: Jets lose 33-20

Projected record: 4-12

Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

With the Bills resting their starters in Week 18, the Jets finish the year with a win.

Prediction: Jets win 20-17

Projected record: 5-12