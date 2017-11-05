NFC South has turned out much differently than expected

Each time the camera panned his way – after allowing another huge pass play or conceding another big play on special teams or after watching two of his most prominent players nearly incite a melee – Dirk Koetter's expression never changed. It was the same, cold, vacant, death-stare into the abyss every time.

His season was imploding as the New Orleans Saints systematically thrashed the Buccaneers in every facet of play, and his franchise quarterback, 2015 first-overall pick Jameis Winston, couldn't even stay out of trouble after hurting his shoulder and being relegated to the bench in the second half. Another first-round pick, Mike Evans, was taking a cheap shot after the play, and Koetter looked like a man overwhelmed by his circumstances. He had little to no control over his under-performing team, and Tampa looked every bit the part of a franchise in crisis, right there with the Giants and the Browns.

This was another week to confirm what has become an ongoing trend – what most of us thought we knew about the NFC South this summer is no longer the case, and the division has been recast entirely. The Bucs, 9-7 and supposedly on-the-come (guilty as charged for leading that crusade myself), are inept and incapable to salvaging their season at 2-6. The Falcons are pretenders at best, lucky to be 4-4, sputtering aimlessly on offense and with Julio Jones still ailing and lumbering. The Saints, now with six straight wins after a brutal, 0-2 start, are for real and the Panthers, for all of their weekly sideshows with Cam Newton or in the media, are going to be a factor in the NFC playoff picture, too, because of a super stout defense.

These teams in this division have shown us who they are, and its beyond time we start to believe them. The Falcons team that stormed to the Super Bowl a year ago with an unstoppable attack are gone and they're not coming back. At least not in 2017. Kyle Shanahan is not walking into the building, and this unit – almost exactly the same as a year ago – struggles to hit double-digits without him. The Panthers are not going to fall apart as they did a year ago, and while their offense can be nauseating to watch, they have enough on the other side of the ball to play into January.

And the Bucs are dead-set on being among the worst teams in football. Sunday's "effort" confirmed it.

They aren't just losing football games, they are unraveling at the seems, and the unseemly performance they put on film in New Orleans exposed all their blemishes. The fact that Winston would respond after leaving the game with an injury by going on to the field of play to poke Saints stud rookie corner Marshon Lattimore, was quite telling. Indicates more than just a player who is spiraling and wildly erratic with his delivery and who seemed to be cracking just a bit. And the fact that Evans would then destroy Lattimore from behind with a hit that seemed clearly worthy of ejection to me, is the exact opposite response as to what any coach could hope for in the immediate aftermath of Winston's silly stunt.

"I'm totally embarrassed by it," Koetter said of those antics after the game. "And I would hope the players are, too."

If the Bucs aren't rudderless right now, I'd be open to any suggestion of empirical evidence to the contrary. Asked about his message to a team that has lost five straight games, and was thumped, 30-10 on Sunday, and has been outscored, 134-87, the past five games. "Today my message was we were not good enough in any aspect … including coaching," Koetter said. The Bucs have topped 17 points in a game on just three occasions, despite all they have invested into it, and the defense has been among the worst in the NFL pretty much all season.

You have to wonder what is to come in January if this continues. Is there a major shake-up not just of the coaching staff, but in the front office as well? Do they end up with a top five pick that, perhaps another regime might think is best spent on a quarterback, with Winston trade bait? How attractive would the coach and GM job be, and would the Bucs maybe join the Browns as the only locales in the NFL with the entire building let go? I like GM Jason Licht a lot, and he's done some bold things down there, but this would be a third coaching hire in four years, which in and of itself will prompt ownership to re-assess everything.

More outings like this failure in New Orleans will make answering those questions even simpler in a year in which the NFC South is going upside down from what many would have predicted.

The less Brock, the better

I don't know about you, but I thoroughly enjoyed the Brock Lobster-less respite we had from watching him quarterback an NFL team. I think we all could agree that it was a good thing, for all involved, including Brock Osweiler himself. When two teams give you away in rapid succession – one after stripping you of your job last season despite an $18M payday in 2016, and the other giving you $16M to leave the building in the summer, despite being one of the worst teams in franchise history (and one without a true NFL QB on the roster, the football Gods are telling you something.

But, no, the Broncos couldn't leave well enough alone. They had to go and unleash Brock of Ages on us once more (in case you missed it on The NFL TODAY, I beg of you to find video of the "Ballad of Brock" that Phil Simms penned for us), and it was all we could have hoped for, and more, He managed to pick right back up where he left off in Houston and Cleveland. The Broncos burned their first timeout of the game 32 seconds in, they quickly fell hopeless behind, Brock threw some truly hopeless picks (and had another three or four dropped), he had a QB rating of 16 at one point in the second half. Yeah, the Eagles are a good D and Philly is a tough place to play on the road and all of that, but this was a failure.

It was Brocktastic, baby.

Trust me, the Broncos are doing all they can to get Paxton Lynch ramped up and ready to play ASAP. And as soon as he looks the part in practice and that shoulder looks okay, he'll be in, and those conversation will be ongoing this week. The Broncos have the look of a team tilting on implosion, rookie head coach Vance Joseph is in a very tough spot and the blowout losses are mounting. Letting Wade Phillips walk looks like a huge mistake with Denver's defense, wilting, too, and John Elway had best find out if his 2016 first-round pick can play a little quarterback right bleeping now.

Because I'd go back to Trevor Siemian before I let Osweiler start another game for me.

